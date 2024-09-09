NEW CARSON CITY DEERS ENROLLMENT STATION GIVES SERVICE MEMBERS, RETIREES NEW NEV. OPTION FOR ID CARDS

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran | Site security manager Sgt. Adriana Toth creates a new Common Access Card for a Nevada...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran | Site security manager Sgt. Adriana Toth creates a new Common Access Card for a Nevada Army Guard Soldier on Sept. 9, 2024, in Carson City, Nev. The new Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) station in Carson City promises to give uniformed service members in the Capital City region improved access to the Department of Defense’s database that includes information for each uniformed service member (including active duty, retired, and reserve component individuals), DOD civilians, and other personnel as directed by the DOD. see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran

Nevada Army Guard



CARSON CITY – A new Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) station in Carson City promises to give uniformed service members in the Capital City region improved access to the Department of Defense’s database that includes information for each uniformed service member (including active duty, retired, and reserve component individuals), DOD civilians, and other personnel as directed by the DOD.



The new Carson City station, located within the Office of the Adjutant General, 2460 Fairview Drive, replaces the recently-closed DEERS station in Reno at the Military Services Support Center, 685 E. Plumb Lane. Reno does retain a DEERS station just a short distance from Plumb Lane at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, 1776 National Guard Way.



DEERS enrollment is essential for those seeking a military common access card or a Uniformed Services identification card. DEERS registration is also required for TRICARE eligibility and enrollment.



Although some DEERS information may be updated online (https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/), site security manager Sgt. Adriana Toth said service members should make an appointment to see her for initial enrollments and major life updates.



“I am always available to answer any questions or concerns about DEERS enrollment and military identification,” said Toth, who is a motor vehicle operator in the 593rd Transportation Company when performing her military occupation. Toth, who grew up in Sparks, Nev., recently became the site security manager after a stint as a Defense Travel System technician in the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office.



Toth requests DEERS applicants make an appointment to see her at: https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/ (use the location “AG HQ Nevada.”)

Due to security issues, walk-in appointments are not possible. Toth’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Appointments take about 30 minutes and she has 13 available time slots each business day. She can also be contacted at 775-887-7349 or Adriana.toth.mil@army.mil.



To request an appointment at the Reno DEERS station, go to: https://airbasescheduler.com/fss/ or call 775-788-4523.

For information about identification card processing at Naval Air Station Fallon, call 775-426-2808.