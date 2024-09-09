Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Holds Change of Command

Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, TX — On September 11, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth held a change of command ceremony at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Capt. Albert Seaman, a native of Baltimore, Md., was relieved by Capt. Lena Kaman, hailing from Shawano, Wisconsin, who will assume the role of commodore of REDCOM Fort Worth.



Rear Adm. Mike Steffen, commander of the Navy Reserve Forces Command, delivered the keynote address. “REDCOM Fort Worth is incredibly important to the Reserve Force. They enable mission and mobilization readiness to ensure our Navy Reserve Sailors can bring their unique civilian and military skillsets to the high-end fight, to augment the active component in defense of our nation, which is absolutely depth to our total force,” Steffen said.



Capt. Albert Seaman, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1997 and was commissioned as a surface warfare officer, has previously served as a commanding officer at several Navy Reserve Centers. Seaman expressed pride in the accomplishments of his team. “You all have worked exceptionally hard to make our region a leader in the force,” Seaman said. “You truly have become a winning team in my eyes, and I am very proud of everything you guys have accomplished. You showed what it means to lead with purpose. I am confident you will continue to thrive under the leadership of Capt. Kaman.”



Capt. Lena Kaman, who was designated as a naval aviator in March 2002 and trained as a helicopter pilot, previously commanded Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans from August 2022 to August 2024. Kaman highlighted the commitment of REDCOM Fort Worth’s personnel. “The men and women of REDCOM Fort Worth and the associated Navy Reserve Centers are amazing folks who have raised their hands, sworn a military or civilian oath and committed themselves to serving this country. They are dedicated to putting service before self and they get the mission done every day,” Kaman said.



This ceremony marks the second change in leadership since REDCOM Fort Worth was established in 2022, underscoring the ongoing commitment to ensuring the best possible state of readiness for the 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, and to deliver those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed.

