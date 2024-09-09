Congressional Staff Delegates Visit the Depot

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego hosted a visit from members of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee Staff Delegation to provide a comprehensive overview of recruit training, including the progress of gender integration, the Western Recruiting Region’s recruitment processes, and quality of life conditions at MCRD San Diego, California, Aug. 16, 2024.



The visit aimed to offer staff delegates firsthand insight into the challenges and successes of the Marine Corps training and recruitment efforts. Key topics of discussion included the evolution of recruit training since the integration of female recruits aboard MCRD San Diego, the rigorous selection and training processes for recruiters and drill instructors, and the amenities and support services available to recruits.



The staff delegates toured training facilities, observed recruit activities, and met with Depot leadership to discuss various aspects of recruit training and support services, which also included physical and mental health support, academic programs, and the overall well-being of recruits.



The visit comes as Congress continues to examine the readiness and capabilities of the U.S. military, including the effectiveness of its’ recruitment and training processes. The insights gained from this visit will better inform the committee’s understanding of the Marine Corps’ efforts to maintain a high-quality force.

