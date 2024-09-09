HBCU/MI Interns tour NIWC Pacific and Camp Pendleton labs

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) recently joined forces for a two-day collaborative event with student interns from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions (HBCU/MI), visiting the headquarters facilities of both commands in San Diego July 16 and 19, 2024.



The students, working under the Department of Navy's (DoN’s) HBCU/MI Program, administered by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Cyber & Data Science Internship Program and the U.S. Marine Corps Internship Program hosted at MCTSSA, received command overviews and lab tours at both MCTSSA and NIWC Pacific.



Highlights at MCTSSA included exploring the Systems of Systems and Radio Frequency Labs, Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, and Landing Force Operations Center. During the visit to NIWC Pacific, personnel were able to attend the command’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Family Fair, Internship Reflection Period, Scholarship for Service Brief, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conversation. These engagements aimed to introduce HBCU/MI interns to cutting-edge work across the Marine Corps and Navy. The summer interns, mentors, and project leads were also able to share project presentations of the work that had been conducted as part of the internship program.



Timothy Gramp, deputy to the commander, Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics for Marine Corps Systems Command, attended both visits and said, "Watching these talented interns share their summer projects left me humbled and excited for the future of naval research and development. The knowledge, enthusiasm, and professionalism of these interns are already ‘Making Marines More Capable’."



This was a highly competitive internship program. NIWC Pacific had 84 applicants and worked with seven interns. MCTSSA had 33 applicants and was able to select two interns from this pool. Students were selected from Hampton University; Howard University; Morehouse College; University of California, San Diego; and the University of Central Florida.



“These types of collaborations allow the DoN to be greater enablers of the talent pipeline produced at the nation’s HBCU/MIs” said Maurice Civers-Davis, DoN HBCU/MI Program Deputy Director and director of the NAVWAR HBCU/MI Cyber and Data Science Internship Program. “Preparing underrepresented student populations for employment in technical fields directly supports the Secretary of the Navy’s roadmap for building the next generation of the naval workforce, thus strengthening our diverse team and increasing our mission to deliver unparalleled information warfare capability.”



The NIWC Pacific and MCTSSA HBCU/MI internships offered hands-on experience, professional networking and a pathway to future career opportunities.



“The summer internship programs at NIWC Pacific are designed to provide students with unparalleled opportunities to engage in real-world projects that directly impact national security and defense. We aim to cultivate a pipeline of talented, innovative thinkers who are not only technically proficient but also passionate about serving their country,” said TeKali Arnold,



NIWC Pacific’s San Diego Lab Coordinator for the NAVWAR HBCU/MI Cyber & Data Science Internship Program. “By working alongside our experts, interns gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, learn the intricacies of naval operations, and contribute to critical research and development. This program is essential for fostering the next generation of leaders, scientists and engineers who will help drive the Navy’s mission forward.”

