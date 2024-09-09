A Day with a Legend: WWII Bomber Pilot visits old Squadron

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Team McConnell welcomed the return of WWII

bomber pilot retired Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo during a visit to base Sept. 6, 2024.



Luckadoo, a distinguished pilot in the 100th Bomb Group, also known as the “Bloody

Hundredth,” was stationed during the war in the 350th Bomb Squadron, which was later

redesignated as the 350th Air Refueling Squadron. He completed 25 missions in the B-17

Flying Fortress and was among the brave few who defied the grim survival rates of

bomber crews during the war.



“Maj. Luckadoo was a part of the 350th in World War II so in it was an honor to manage

the reintegration process to formally welcome him back to the squadron,” said 1st Lt.

Matthew Mickey, 350th Air Refueling Squadron pilot.



His visit commenced with Luckadoo speaking to Team McConnell about his time flying

the B-17 and the aerial combat he faced as a pilot. His most dangerous missions

involved flying bombers over Nazi-occupied Europe, where he faced relentless anti-

aircraft fire, enemy fighters and harsh weather conditions. Despite the constant danger

and witnessing many of his comrades being shot down, Luckadoo survived.



An Airman from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing asked Lucky about his favorite moment as

a pilot in the Air Force, “The moment I knew it was over, I got out of my bomber and

kissed the ground,” he replied.



With every question, the retired Airman passed on knowledge about how to carry on

the mission even when you’re at a disadvantage.



“Being able to speak to that many people in this generation was really special and I’m

grateful for this opportunity,” said Luckadoo. “I hope all the Airmen got some insight on

what we did and why we did it how we did it.”



Pilots and boom operators from the 350th toured Lucky around a KC-135 Stratotanker.

They showed him the cockpit, the controls and the boom pod, explaining how they

operate.



“Being in the cockpit of the KC-135 was very reminiscent of being in a B-17,” said

Luckadoo. “Our technology at the time was so primitive compared to now, but it

definitely was enough to bring back some memories. They both were significant

contributors to the Air Force, and it was privilege to be in a cockpit once again.”



He then returned to his old squadron where he conducted a reenlistment for a Master

Sgt. reading off the oath and signing paperwork for it afterward.



“The dedication and the passion that McConnell Airmen have for their mission,

equipment and comradery is extremely admirable,” said Luckadoo. “It gives me

confidence that the current generation can carry on the tradition and legend of service

to the country.”

