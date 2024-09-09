Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army CID Co-Hosts Interagency Biometrics Symposium

    DAVIS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Department of the Army Product Manager for Biometrics co-hosted the 2024 DoD Biometrics Symposium August 5-9, 2024, in Davis, West Virginia.

    The 101 attendees represented 39 interagency partner organizations and 29 speakers on a range of topics related to U.S. government biometrics initiatives. Army CID’s Biometric Operations Department co-hosted the event, and 16 of the attendees were Army CID personnel.

    The DoD Biometrics Symposium provided an opportunity for stakeholders across the U.S. government to engage in discussions and partner with each other to share best practices. Biometrics include fingerprints, iris, face, and other physical traits that are unique to each individual.

    CID is the Department of the Army’s independent federal law enforcement agency with over 3,000 personnel at more than 120 locations worldwide investigating serious crimes and protecting Army personnel, resources, and capabilities.

