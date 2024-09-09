Solemn observance at Walter Reed remembers 9/11

Photo By Christian Lilakos | Retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Clinton Garrett serves as the guest speaker during a...... read more read more Photo By Christian Lilakos | Retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Clinton Garrett serves as the guest speaker during a 9/11 remembrance observance held on September11, 2024 in front of the historic Tower at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Walter Reed). see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



“I am the flag of the United States of America. We support and defend it. I have fought in every battle of every war… In New York City on September 11, 2001, I was raised from the ashes of once proud buildings by brave firefighters, heroes who risked and gave their lives to save others, showing all that America, although bloodied, will never be beaten. For those who want to destroy me, they cannot. We will win, for I am the symbol of freedom, of one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”



Those were the words spoken by retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Clinton Garrett, who served as the guest speaker during a 9/11 remembrance observance held on September11 in front of the historic Tower at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Walter Reed) and hosted by the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC).



“As we don our uniforms and suits to come to work, and as we reflect on the lives lost and family members missing from important events, be grateful and appreciative [we had them], but also ever watching because one of the reasons we do what we do, is because there are still bad actors who simply, because of what we stand for collectively, despite all of our differences, want to take down the United States of America,” added Garrett, NMLPDC education specialist.



Remembering some of those lost on 9/11, Garrett said, “They were not combatants. They were fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. They were lawyers, teachers, students, restaurant workers, businesspersons, plumbers, electricians, truck and taxi drivers, and first responders who may have never imagined the call to duty that they would receive that day.



“They may have kissed one another farewell [when leaving for work that day] and said, ‘See you later today.’ I hope they didn’t depart with harsh words thinking that they would have more time, as military and other families often do, to say what needs to be said,” Garrett added.



The solemn observance began with Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen recalling the tragic events of 2001, as a Sailor rang a bell. Those events included:



• American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m.



• United Airlines Flight 175 hits the south tower of the World Trade Center at 9:02 a.m.



• American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.



• The south tower of the World Trade Center collapses at 9:50 a.m.



• United Airlines Flight 93 crashes in Somerset County, Pennsylvania at 10:10 a.m.



• The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses at 10:29 a.m.



• The 47-story Building 7 of the World Trade Center complex collapses at 5:20 p.m.



Dozens of people attended the Walter Reed observance held outdoors beneath a sunny, blue sky very similar to the one 23 years ago on the day of the attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and thousands of others were injured. The events of 9/11 and days after profoundly affected people around the world, said speakers at the observance. They added that 9/11 was marked not just by tragedy, but also by humanity, heroism, and the unity that followed. They called on honoring the legacies of the lives lost and the unity that followed.



“We don’t seek revenge. As a nation, we seek to right what was wrong as defenders of democracy, the American people, and our way of life,” said Garrett.



In a message to the Walter Reed team, Director of Walter Reed U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, Walter Reed Chief of Staff U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, and Walter Reed Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Dennis Waycaster stated, “As the calendar brings us to another anniversary of September 11, we pause to remember a day that altered the course of our nation’s history. The memories of that fateful day resonate with many, reminding us of the fragility of life, the strength of the human spirit, and the sacrifices made in the name of freedom and duty.”



“Here at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, our work is a constant reminder of the price of service. Every individual treated, every wound healed, and every life saved carries the echo of that day. [We] are constantly inspired by the dedication, passion, and resilience each of you demonstrates, reflecting the very best of what our country represents,” the leadership triad added.