MEDIA ADVISORY: MARFORPAC CHANGE OF COMMAND

CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI - Pacific Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and its subordinate commands will execute a change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept 12, 2024. During this ceremony, Lieutenant General William M. Jurney will relinquish command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and Fleet Marine Forces Pacific to Lieutenant General James F. Glynn.



Lt. Gen. Jurney has been in command of MARFORPAC since September 2022. Lt. Gen. Glynn’s most recent posting was as the Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps.



Media wishing to attend should RSVP no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, and should plan on arriving at the MCBH Main (H-3) Gate no later than 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept 12 for escort to the ceremony site.

To RSVP, or for any additional questions, please contact U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Communication Strategy and Operations, at marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil.



The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System (DVIDS) here: www.dvidshub.net/webcast/35102



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US