ONI Honors Those Lost on 9/11

SUITLAND, Md. (Sept. 11, 2024) - The Office of Naval Intelligence held a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the eight ONI shipmates who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. ONI holds this ceremony annually at the National Maritime Intelligence Center 9/11 Remembrance Garden.



Family members of the fallen joined current and former Naval Intelligence leaders and members of the ONI and NMIC workforces to mark the greatest loss of life in a single event in Naval Intelligence history 23 years ago.



During the ceremony, the names of the fallen were read aloud and a bell was tolled for each, including: Cmdr. Dan Shanower, Lt. Cmdr. Vince Tolbert, Lt. Jonas Panik, Lt. Darren Pontell, Petty Officer 1st Class Julian Cooper, Angela Houtz, Brady Howell, and Gerry Moran.



Andrew Richardson, deputy director for operational support and international partnerships in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Intelligence & Security) and recently departed deputy commander, ONI, served as the guest speaker. Richardson shared his personal connection to ONI’s fallen shipmates, recalling an encounter with Shanower during his time as a reserve intelligence officer with the Chief of Naval Operations Intelligence Plot (CNO-IP).



“At the time, I never could have imagined how resonant those moments would become for me,” he said. “Their sacrifice — and the sacrifice of all who died that day — compels us to reflect on the values that bind us together as a nation and inspire our service to its defense.”



That September morning was a turning point in global history and cemented the critical role that naval intelligence continues to serve in national security.



“As we remember those we lost, we honor their legacy by recommitting ourselves to the mission that brought them to work on that tragic day,” said Richardson. “They were dedicated professionals who understood the critical role naval intelligence plays in protecting the Navy and nation. Their sacrifice reminds us that our mission is not just a job — it is a calling; one that demands our best each and every day.”



In addition to the ceremony at the NMIC, CNO-IP held a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery later that day. Under Secretary of the Navy on Intelligence, Sensitive Activities, Special Operations and Irregular Warfare Victor Minella attended as the ceremony’s distinguished speaker.



“Here on this sacred ground of Arlington Cemetery, where so many of our heroes rest, we are reminded of the extraordinary cost of freedom and the enduring strength of the American spirit,” said Minella. “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. CNO-IP represents the unblinking of Naval Intelligence and the Nation — our national security depends upon you.”



The ceremony at Arlington also included laying wreaths at the cemetery’s Pentagon Memorial and a nearby columbarium where two CNO-IP personnel are interred.



Assistant Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Sandy Brown attended the Arlington ceremony, in addition to family members of the fallen, current and former Information Warfare Community leaders, and CNO-IP alumni.



The fallen shipmates were among the best and brightest intelligence professionals, and ONI will never forget their memory and sacrifice.



The Office of Naval Intelligence delivers war-winning maritime expertise that promotes our Nation's prosperity and security, deters aggression, and provides options to our leaders.

