Marine Corps adds AGM-158A joint air-to-surface standoff missile to F/A-18 arsenal

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 became the first to conduct ordnance operations with the Marine Corps’ newest F/A-18 Hornet weapon, the AGM-158A joint air-to-surface standoff missile, during validation and verification testing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 27-28, 2024.



The AGM-158A JASSM is a conventional, stealthy, air launched ground attack cruise missile with a range of 230 miles. In 2018, the United States employed the JASSM in combat for the first time, fired from U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers, destroying a Syrian chemical weapons manufacturer and proving the JASSM’s effectiveness.



“The integration of the AGM-158A joint air-to-surface standoff missile into the F/A-18’s arsenal significantly enhances the Hornet's capabilities, enabling it to strike targets from well beyond the reach of enemy air defenses,” said Maj. Bradley Kirby, an aviation ordnance officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.



Marines conducted validation and verification testing by loading an AGM-158A JASSM onto an F/A-18 assigned to VMFA-232 to evaluate the loading procedures, connecting hardware and software—a required protocol before the JASSM is incorporated in the Marine Corps arsenal.



The validation and verification process requires attention to detail and technical qualifications maintained by the MALS-11 and VMFA-232 aviation ordnance technicians. Sgt. Kaleb Bents, quality assurance safety observer (QASO) with MALS-11, supervised transportation, safe weapon handling, and inspection. Staff Sgt. Elijah Gilbert, VMFA-232 QASO then led weapon loading, software compatibility verification, arming and dearming. While this was an opportunity for junior Marines to gain exposure to the JASSM, Bents was familiar with JASSM ordnance operations, having gained experience while attending the U.S. Air Force Aviation Ordnance course.



“We wanted to have as many munitions Marines participate as possible,” said Staff Sgt. Holly Espinoza, munitions work center supervisor with MALS-11. “It was an excellent opportunity not only to learn about the JASSM, but also about how ordnance items are loaded onto the aircraft.”



MALS-11 Marines unboxed, inspected, and prepared the JASSM for transfer to VMFA-232 at the MCAS Miramar combat aircraft loading area. Marines with VMFA-232 inspected the weapon before initiating the aircraft loading sequence and post-loading checks.



The Marines performed checks while the F/A-18 was powered-on to ensure communication between the aircraft and the missile. Once complete, they reversed the process, incorporating modifications and annotations into the final instructions. These instructions will be used to develop the Marine Corps loading manual for the AGM-158A JASSM.



“The JASSM validation and verification process allowed Marines to contribute valuable feedback that will inform the development of checklists to be used by both the Marine Corps and the Navy against future adversaries,” said Warrant Officer Josiah Hood, ordnance officer with VMFA-232.



“Throughout the inspection and loading procedures, the Marines demonstrated a high level of meticulousness and attention to detail.”



An additional element that made the validation and verification testing notable was the use of a live AGM-158A. Typically, a training missile is used for validation and verification to avoid potential damage of a critical munition from unvalidated procedures, but there are no JASSM training missiles. The AGM-158A JASSM’s advanced sensors, range, and precision-strike capabilities make it an invaluable asset reserved for operational use.



As the Marine Corps tailors its advanced fighter attack aircraft, and ushers in fifth generation aircraft, it is also integrating new munitions with increased range, speed, and lethality.



Marine Corps strike fighter platforms are postured to acquire long-range, maritime strike capabilities with the inclusion of the AGM-158B joint air-to-surface standoff missile extended range and AGM-158C long range anti-ship missile on the F-35B/C weapons integration roadmap.



“The JASSM not only surpasses the capabilities of any other weapon currently in the Hornet’s extensive weapons portfolio, but also the Marine Corps at large,” Kirby said. “This added capability will greatly increase 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ability to support the joint force and enable greater freedom of maneuver across all operational domains.”