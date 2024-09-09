U.S. Army’s Cooper brings inspiration and joy through outreach in New York City

NEW YORK – U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alma Cooper, the reigning Miss U.S.A., made a memorable visit to New York City this week participating in several outreach events throughout the city before and on September 11.



Cooper attended the N.Y. Mets game on Sunday, September 8, presenting the ‘Veteran of the Game’ flag to Vietnam Veteran Specialist 4th Class Glenn Kugler as well as interacting with the community.



In a special outreach initiative during her visit to N.Y. for fashion week, she visited Public School 104 in Brooklyn on Monday, September 9. Cooper, who balances her military service with her role as Miss U.S.A., served as a 'mystery reader' for the students, engaging with them through an engaging reading session.



“I’m honored to visit P.S. 104 to visit with the kids,” said Cooper. “It’s a privilege to exchange stories with these amazing kids and show them they can do multiple things in life with hard work and determination.”



Cooper read a children’s book with Mrs. Kelly Kokotas’ fourth grade class and had lunch with the students to cap off the visit. Her appearance sparked enthusiasm and curiosity with the students as she aimed to inspire and connect with the next generation.



“Having this experience was amazing for our students on so many levels,” said Mrs. Suzanne Gordon, P.S. 104’s principal. “Our students could identify and connect to (Cooper) because she represents the military, Miss U.S.A., women, Latinos and is someone who persevered and wanted to give to others.”



P.S. 104 has students in grades K-8 and serves many military families from Fort Hamilton.



Cooper closed out her New York City visit on board the USS Intrepid on Pier 86 in Manhattan packaging meals for the homeless on Wednesday, September 11. Serving as a table leader, Cooper’s team packed 22 boxes of food that will feed hundreds of people struggling with food security in the region.



“Participating in 9-11 Day onboard the USS Intrepid was incredibly humbling,” Cooper said. “Packaging meals for those who are food insecure was a powerful way to give back on this day of service and I’m just so thankful to contribute.”



Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:41 Story ID: 480598