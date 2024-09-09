Symphony in the sky

Photo By Destiny Walker | Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, look out of the door of...... read more read more Photo By Destiny Walker | Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, look out of the door of the C-147A jump aircraft prior to a parachute jump at the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show Aug. 24, 2024. The air show brought together 15 flying demonstrations as well as 36 static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Destiny Walker) see less | View Image Page

As part of their centennial celebration, Offutt Air Force Base held the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space show on Aug. 24-25, 2024.



This was the first time Offutt has held the air show since 2018, due to the historic 2019 flood which destroyed one-third of the base, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 18-month runway reconstruction, which wrapped up in Sept. 2022.



The 2024 air show director, Maj. Bryce Neil, 38th Reconnaissance Squadron assistant director of operations and RC-135 pilot, reflected on the success of the event.



“Bringing the air show back to Offutt after such a long break was no small task, but thanks to the dedication of nearly a thousand volunteers, we were able to deliver an incredible experience for the community,” said Neil.



Among the volunteers, were 80 medical professionals on hand to support those with medical needs, as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees. Despite this and the limited on-base parking due to flood damage, the air show drew in more than 80,000 attendees throughout the weekend.



“I thought the show was great,” said Senior Airman Briona Jones, a commenter on the Offutt AFB Air and Space Show Facebook page. “I’m proud of the men and women of Offutt who put together an amazing show.”



The air show brought together 15 flying demonstrations, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights, as well as 36 static displays for those in attendance to enjoy.



One of the air show’s objectives was to inspire today’s youth to explore STEM. They accomplished this through a free STEM-related exhibit featuring community organizations specifically related to the categories.



“There are obvious areas of improvement, and that has given us a great benchmark for continuity moving forward,” said the upcoming 2026 air show director, Capt. Chris Mortensen. “While we can’t control the weather, we plan on focusing more effort into the shuttle services and on-base parking.”



Currently, Offutt plans to hold the next air show in the summer of 2026.



“The community support and enthusiasm were overwhelming. I believe we accomplished our mission to inspire future airmen for the next hundred years,” said Neil. “This show wasn't only about entertainment; it was about encouraging the next generation to consider a career in military service and aviation.”