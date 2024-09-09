Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hampton Roads Peninsula Area CPO Selectee 1st Annual 911 Stair Climb

    Hampton Roads Peninsula Area CPO Selectee 1st Annual 911 Stair Climb

    Photo By Julius Evans | NMRLC Chief Selectee Alonzo Thomas, NMRLC Commanding Officer, CAPT Christopher Barnes,...... read more read more

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    Command representatives from the Hampton Roads Peninsula Area were invited to join CPO Selectee Class 131 on the 1st Annual 9/11 Stair Climb.

    This event was dedicated to those who sacrificed themselves to help others during the 9/11 attacks.

    Their heroism will be memorialized by walking in their footsteps to several designated stopping points to discuss various heroes and what they experienced during this somber event.

    Weight vests were provided for participants to wear, and others were encouraged to wear their own during the Stair Climb, to signify the gear firefighters wore during the 9/11 attacks.

    Representing NMRLC was CPO Selectee Alonzo Thomas who was joined by other command members including the commanding officer, Capt. Chris Barnes and executive officer Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode. Also in attendance was newly promoted Lt. Cmdr. Jason Kouche and BMC Xavier Perezmendez, amongst others who were in the crowd.

    Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 13:59
    Story ID: 480593
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: CHEATHAM ANNEX, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hampton Roads Peninsula Area CPO Selectee 1st Annual 911 Stair Climb, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hampton Roads Peninsula Area CPO Selectee 1st Annual 911 Stair Climb

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    Hampton Roads
    Selectee
    Williamsburg
    NMRLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download