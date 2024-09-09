Hampton Roads Peninsula Area CPO Selectee 1st Annual 911 Stair Climb

Command representatives from the Hampton Roads Peninsula Area were invited to join CPO Selectee Class 131 on the 1st Annual 9/11 Stair Climb.



This event was dedicated to those who sacrificed themselves to help others during the 9/11 attacks.



Their heroism will be memorialized by walking in their footsteps to several designated stopping points to discuss various heroes and what they experienced during this somber event.



Weight vests were provided for participants to wear, and others were encouraged to wear their own during the Stair Climb, to signify the gear firefighters wore during the 9/11 attacks.



Representing NMRLC was CPO Selectee Alonzo Thomas who was joined by other command members including the commanding officer, Capt. Chris Barnes and executive officer Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode. Also in attendance was newly promoted Lt. Cmdr. Jason Kouche and BMC Xavier Perezmendez, amongst others who were in the crowd.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 13:59 Story ID: 480593 Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US