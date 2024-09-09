Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP HOSTS 2023-2024 PSYCHOLOGY INTERN GRADUATION

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez | 240910-N-DF135-1010 Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted a graduation...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 10, 2024) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted a graduation ceremony in the command’s Chapel of Comfort for the Psychology Intern class of 2023-2024, Sept. 10.

    Eight graduates, including Lt. Kevin Hardiman, Lt. James O’Connor, Lt. Nathaniel Sanchez, Lt. Kate Thornton, Lt. Timothy Fellin, Lt. Laura Aldrich, Lt. Sherly Smith, and Lt. Kris Shea, received diplomas for completion of a year-long, rigorous American Psychological Association-accredited educational program.

    To be able to treat patients in the field and in the fleet, the graduates spent the year rotating through inpatient and outpatient psychiatric wards, the psychology assessment area, and at the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP).

    Future duty stations for the graduates include Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, South Carolina; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Embedded Mental Health Postdoctoral Fellowship, San Diego; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton, Connecticut; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni, Japan; Embedded Mental Health Postdoctoral Fellowship, Portsmouth, Virginia; 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Oak Harbor, Washington.

    NMCP is a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, and its Branch and TRICARE Prime Health Clinics in the Tidewater area provide medical care for warfighters, veterans, and their families. Additionally, the medical center is a premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the United States’ oldest, continuously operating military hospital. NMCP supports pioneering research and teaching programs to prepare new doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and hospital corpsmen for combat operations and public health crises.

