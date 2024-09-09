NMCP HOSTS 2023-2024 PSYCHOLOGY INTERN GRADUATION

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 10, 2024) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted a graduation ceremony in the command’s Chapel of Comfort for the Psychology Intern class of 2023-2024, Sept. 10.



Eight graduates, including Lt. Kevin Hardiman, Lt. James O’Connor, Lt. Nathaniel Sanchez, Lt. Kate Thornton, Lt. Timothy Fellin, Lt. Laura Aldrich, Lt. Sherly Smith, and Lt. Kris Shea, received diplomas for completion of a year-long, rigorous American Psychological Association-accredited educational program.



To be able to treat patients in the field and in the fleet, the graduates spent the year rotating through inpatient and outpatient psychiatric wards, the psychology assessment area, and at the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP).



Future duty stations for the graduates include Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, South Carolina; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Embedded Mental Health Postdoctoral Fellowship, San Diego; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton, Connecticut; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni, Japan; Embedded Mental Health Postdoctoral Fellowship, Portsmouth, Virginia; 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Oak Harbor, Washington.



