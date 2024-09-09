BACH to Host ‘Light Up the Night’ Candlelight Suicide Awareness Event

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.11.2024

    Story by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, in collaboration with Fort Campbell support agencies, invites the community to a Suicide Prevention event, Light Up the Night, Sept. 26 at Fort Campbell’s Memorial Row at 21st St. and Kentucky Ave., 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

    This event is part of the Army’s observance of National Suicide Prevention Month, aimed at raising awareness and supporting suicide prevention efforts across the community.

    “On behalf of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, we would like to welcome all service members, families, retirees, and the Fort Campbell community to join us in a candlelight vigil and walk to remember lives lost and to support suicide prevention and awareness,” said 1st Lt. Tiffanie Cruz, a Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Social Work Intern helping coordinate the event.

    In the event of inclement weather, the vigil will be relocated to the USO at 6145 Desert Storm Ave., Fort Campbell.

    Service members, veterans, and family members in crisis can seek help through the veterans/military crisis line by:
    • Calling 988, then selecting option 1
    • Texting 838255
    • Chatting at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat

