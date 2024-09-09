Krauss takes command of Mission Support Group

With friends, family and fellow Airmen in the audience, Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss assumed command of the 123rd Mission Support Group during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here July 21.



Col. Bruce Bancroft, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, presided over the change of command, formally passing the unit guidon to Krauss.



“We're very proud to see you as the next senior officer stepping up to command the Mission Support Group,” Bancroft said. “You're the right person at the right time, and without hesitation, there could not be a better, more experienced officer to assume this command and continue a legacy of excellence that the MSG has established.”



Krauss received his commission as a distinguished graduate of the Montana State University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. He began his career as an intelligence officer supporting and leadership at the Air Operations Center, squadron, group and numbered Air Force levels.

The Mission Support Group is the wing’s largest and most diverse group, with more than 400 Airmen who provide security and force protection; civil engineering, base fire protection and disaster preparedness; communications and information technology; logistics; dining, lodging and personnel services; and contracting.

“The Mission Support Group is composed of five squadrons and a flight,” Krauss noted. “When the flag goes up, all five of those squadrons and that flight have to come together seamlessly to work together as one cohesive operation. And that takes time. It takes focus. It takes training. And it won't happen overnight. And it won't happen without everyone in this room's efforts. So only with the collective efforts and strength of the group can we get it done.



“Our combined purpose is to be our nation's sword and shield, the guardian of freedom, to fly, fight and win. I'm humbled to be here. I'm all-in on your success. Whatever I can do to move us forward, I will do.”



Prior to assuming his current position, Krauss served as deputy commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, and commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron, the 123rd Force Support Squadron and the 123rd Communications Flight.



Krauss replaces Col. Shawn Keller, who has accepted a post at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.



Bancroft praised Keller for his service and dedication as group commander over the past 16 months, expressing his appreciation for “the incredible scope of work that goes on behind the scenes to keep this place operational.”



“Sean, thanks for being there for me, for your fellow commanders and for the entire wing. The MSG is definitely a better organization today because you were there.”



Keller lauded his Airmen for what he described as unrelenting excellence.



“What is truly amazing about the Mission Support Group is that you do it consistently, day after day, year after year,” he said. “You bring your A-game, give it all you’ve got and tackle every challenge head-on. The Mission Support Group is about you and the stellar support you provide the best airlift wing in the United States Air Force.



“Thank you, good luck and Godspeed.”

