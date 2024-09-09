35th Infantry Division re-activates National Guard artillery brigade

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – The colors of 35th Infantry Division Artillery were unfurled during an activation ceremony September 7, at the Eisenhower Auditorium, Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



35th Infantry Division commander, Maj. Gen. John Rueger, presided over the ceremony as the uncasing of colors was conducted by Col. Rodney Seaba, “Copperhead” commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Gibson.



The 35th DIVARTY has a history steeped in valor and service, dating back to 1917 when it was initially organized at Camp Doniphan, Oklahoma as the 60th Field Artillery Brigade. With several reorganizations and re-designations to meet the challenges of the Army between 1919 and World War II, the 35th DIVARTY demonstrated its adaptability and resilience.



The DIVARTY was deactivated from federal service in 1945 and reactivated again in December of 1948 in the Kansas Army National Guard until deactivation in 2004. This reactivation signals once again its vital importance to the division’s overall operational capability to prevail in large-scale combat operations.



“[This is] a significant milestone for our organization, the reactivation of the division artillery; yes, the king is back!” said Rueger. “The standing up of the [35th] DIVARTY is an affirmation that we need this capability in the Army National Guard division’s to be able to stand up to our adversaries.”



Looking to the future, the evolving nature of warfare is evident, with modern conflicts becoming increasingly more complex and dynamic. The role of the DIVARTY is not just critical, but indispensable. It serves as the backbone of the division’s firepower, providing essential support for large-scale combat operations across multiple domains.



“In the modern battlefield, the division has become the unit of action, in the primary formations around our operations center,” said Rueger. “It is within this framework the DIVARTY plays a pivotal role. The DIVARTY is not just another component of the 35th Inf. Div., it is the backbone of our firepower.”



Partnerships also pay a pivotal role in the modern-day Army. The three components that make up the Army - active duty, national guard, and reserves - require synchronization. The 35th Inf. Div.’s alignment with the 1st Infantry Division provided that synchronization at its first command post exercise conducted during its annual training in August at the Mission Training Complex, Fort Riley, Kansas.



“Our partnership with active duty [1st Inf.] DIVARTY also exemplifies the full army partnership approach,” said Rueger. “The 35th Inf. Div stands shoulder to shoulder with our active duty counterparts, bringing the full range of our experiences, knowledge, and firepower.”

“Copperheads, King of battle, Win the Day…..Santa Fe!”



The reactivation of the 35th Inf. DIVARTY is an ongoing operation which began a year and a half before its ceremony today.



“Some eighteen months ago when I came to the [unit], it was a DIVARTY of one,” said Seaba. “What you see today is a testament of the Kansas Army National leadership ability to fill the ranks.”



Prior to his assignment as the DIVARTY commander, Col. Seaba commanded the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment and was recently the Director of Plans Operations and Training for Kansas Army National Guard. He graduated from The United States Army War College in June 2020.



“As we look to the future, let us remember the past lessons, and carry forward the values that have defined our divisions’ artillery for generations,” said Seaba. “Honor, integrity, and purpose of oneself. Together, as members of DIVARTY, let us continue the proud legacy of our units and our noble traditions of our armed forces.”

