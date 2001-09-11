Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) active duty and civilian staff members, led by Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth commander, gathered at Morning Colors to honor the lives lost due to the attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93 in a Pennsylvania field, 23 years ago, Sept. 11.



Nearly 3,000 individuals from 93 different countries, were killed in the worst attack on America since the bombings at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Following this attack, hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) sailed into a New York City harbor to help. For weeks, the ship provided medical services in addition to providing a place to go for a hot meal, rest, and mental health counseling for the first responders to the horrific attack.



According to the U.S. Navy’s website, Morning Colors is a tradition based on the Navy’s 1843 Rules and Regulations to pause and show respect of the raising of the flag to honor the sacrifices of the men and women who devoted their lives to protect our nation’s shores from advisories. It is a tradition rooted in a deep sense of pride for the nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 09:33 Story ID: 480566 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, September 11, 2001. Never forget., by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.