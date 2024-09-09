Wolf Pack gathers for reflection and remembrance on 9/11

For many, September 11 is a day of deep reflection for one of the most horrific acts of terrorism in American history. However, this day takes on an additional importance for those who have served in the military or as first responders. It was the day that America united with an enhanced patriotic spirit to selflessly defend the ideals that govern the foundation of the Constitution.



On this solemn morning, the Wolf Pack and local community members gathered during Kunsan’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Sept. 11, 2024, to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks and to honor the sacrifices of those who responded to the tragedy on that fateful day.



“The Wolf Pack is here today to serve as the guardians of freedom. The sacrifices made on that day will never be forgotten,” said Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander.



As the ceremony began, an honor guard, composed of first responders from the 8th Fighter Wing, marched in formation to present the colors as the crowd stood at attention for the playing of the national anthem.



The guest speakers for the ceremony were Lt. Col. Phil Compton, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Derek White, 8th CES Fire & Emergency Services fire chief. Both shared their personal stories of how the events of 9/11 impacted their lives and gave them a renewed purpose to serve.



“As emergency responders, we have the opportunity to not only be first on the scene but also first to fair freedom and justice,” said White. “Today we gather to honor the victims, including the 445 firefighters, police officers, and medical technicians who gave their lives that day.”



Compton, being from a family of first responders himself, spoke of the bravery and selflessness of those who rushed into danger to save others. His words resonated with the crowd, many of whom had been personally affected by the events of 9/11.



“My father wore a beret and served 30 years as a civilian police officer and my mother still serves as a wildland firefighter,” said Compton. “They understood, just like those on that day and the people in this audience, that no matter the risks, somebody must step in if we want to protect and preserve the peace and safety of our world.”



During Compton’s speech, the roar of the base's aircraft could be heard taking off into the sky, causing him to pause. The loud engines served as a reminder that the 8th FW continues to guard the peace and security of the defenseless and protect the values that make America a global leader.



“What those awful men couldn’t comprehend, understand, or predict was that their actions and violence wouldn’t terrorize us... we wouldn’t be scared,” Compton said. “Instead, it would galvanize a new generation of service-minded heroes. We would make sure that days like 9/11 would never happen again. Sept. 11, 2001, was the lightning and we are the thunderclap that followed.”



Following the guest speakers, several first responders gathered on stage to lead a moment of silence and ring a ceremonial bell several times to signify the end of watch for the fallen heroes. The crowd stood in silent reverence as "Taps" echoed through the field, a haunting reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served and continue to serve.



The ceremony concluded with a missing man formation flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons. The flyover was a poignant reminder of the enduring spirit of freedom that defines our nation and a tribute to the heroes who have given their lives in its defense.



“The Wolf Pack stands ready, said Kasarskis. “Every member of the 8th FW serves and prepares diligently so that we will never again be blindsided by such malicious attacks.”



Throughout the day, several other events were held in remembrance of 9/11, including a ruck march and a stair climb event devoted to the firefighters who climbed the World Trade Center.



“Today we honor those who have served before us, give praise to those who currently serve with us, and share our traditions with those who will take our place after we serve our time,” said White. “We will never forget the 2,977 victims who perished that day and we will never run nor step aside when facing the risk of paying the ultimate sacrifice. On that day we were all first responders.”



The Wolf Pack continues to reflect on the events of that day and honor those who were lost while also celebrating the resilience and strength of spirit that the American people demonstrate daily.

Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 Story ID: 480560 Wolf Pack gathers for reflection and remembrance on 9/11, by MSgt Michael Charles