USS New York: The Floating Museum at Sea

Courtesy Photo | 240903-N-CQ925-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 3, 2024) - Steel recovered from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240903-N-CQ925-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 3, 2024) - Steel recovered from the wreckage of 9/11 hangs above a passageway aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Sep 3, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSPARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

SOUDA BAY, Greece – USS New York (LPD 21) is the fifth ship of the United States Navy to bear the name New York. Designed to transport and land Marines, equipment and supplies, the ship is equipped to operate in high-density and multi-threat environments, either independently or as a key member of an amphibious readiness group. New York is a multi-mission warship capable of conducting a wide range of operations, including ship-to-shore and air missions.



New York was the first of three U.S. Navy ships built to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. USS Arlington (LPD 24) and USS Somerset (LPD 25) are the other two San Antonio-class ships built to serve as living memorials.



In September 2003, 7.5 tons of steel recovered from Ground Zero were melted down and forged into the New York’s bow stem, embedding the DNA of the 2,977 victims into the heart of the vessel. The ship's interior is adorned with murals, posters and patches that serve as reminders of that tragic day, allowing the crew moments to pause and reflect on the ship's profound connection to 9/11.



“Every ship in the Navy has an important namesake,” said Capt. Benjamin W. Oakes, commanding officer of USS New York. “However, the relationship this ship has with the state of New York, New Yorkers, first responders – past and present – survivors, victims' families, and the events of 9/11 make New York special. There is an increased sense of purpose here. This ship and its legacy continue to inspire each crew to rise to the highest level of performance. Every Sailor and Marine wants to be at their best here.”



Lt. Jason Moore, chaplain representative of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), along with Lt. Camea Baksh, provides spiritual support to the Sailors and Marines aboard New York. When at sea, they carry on a daily tradition of reading a short epitaph of a 9/11 victim before the evening prayer broadcasted over the ship’s public address system. These spoken memorials share not only the victim's biographical details but also their interests, passions and personal stories.



“I enjoy reading these stories because they remind me why we serve and what this ship represents,” said Moore. “The events of that day had a profound effect on our country and my generation in particular. When I joined the Marine Corps, 9/11 was front and center in our minds.”



To honor the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Damage Control “Flying Squad,” which is a team made up of the ship’s first responders to casualties, and the 2025 fiscal year Chief selectees will lead a ramp "climb" walk, representing the 110 flights of stairs that New York City firefighters ascended during rescue efforts at the World Trade Center. Additionally, a new mural commemorating 9/11 will be unveiled to the commanding officer and crew to honor the lives lost on that fateful day.



“On 9/11, first responders ran full force towards the threat ,” said Oakes. “This same sense of purpose exists in our commitment to our duties. As the nation’s 9/11 ship, with the global 9-1-1 force embarked onboard, this crew is ready to answer any call and sail bow-first into danger. This ship and her crew embody the same resilience, grit, and determination as the first responders and those who have fought for our freedom and democracy for over 250 years.”



While operating in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of responsibility, USS New York supports U.S., Allied, and partner interests, including in the Eastern Mediterranean, to promote regional stability and deter aggression. The presence of the integrated Navy-Marine Corps team aboard New York provides flexibility and enhanced capability to both NAVEUR-NAVAF and U.S. 6th Fleet.



USS New York departed Norfolk, Virginia, on May 22, 2024, for a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations.



The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS New York, Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and the embarked 24th MEU SOC.