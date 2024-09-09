U.S. Coast Guard resets Port Heavy Weather Condition to WHISKEY for Marianas

Courtesy Photo | Warning graphic showing the forecasted path and intensity of Tropical Depression 14W...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Warning graphic showing the forecasted path and intensity of Tropical Depression 14W (Bebinca) Warning #05A Amended from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued at 11/0300Z 2024. see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has reset Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) to WHISKEY as of 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2024, following the westward movement of Tropical Depression Bebinca, previously known as Tropical Storm Bebinca (14W), and a reduction of the associated hazardous conditions.



As a result, all commercial vessel traffic and cargo operations may resume immediately.



The COTP's team closely monitors awaiting commercial traffic, including tankers and cargo vessels loaded with freight, and teams at the regional port facilities report no damage or issues. U.S. Coast Guard crews also verified aids to navigation are watching properly and the channel through Apra Harbor is clear.



The U.S. Coast Guard continues to advise caution as Tropical Storm Bebinca moves westward away from the Marianas. Although the immediate threat has passed, Guam and the CNMI remain under a high surf advisory and flood advisory through Sept. 13 and the small craft advisory is in effect through Sept. 14. These may be extended.



The beaches on military bases remain closed, and the U.S. Coast Guard strongly discourages the public from entering the water anywhere on the island due to ongoing surf hazards and potential dangers from intense runoff. First responders urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, heed local warnings, and follow updates from the National Weather Service. Local meteorologists forecast continued heavy rains and thunderstorms for the next several days.



Contact Information:

For questions or concerns regarding port operations, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Prevention Department at 671-355-4861.

For inquiries concerning the storm's predicted track, speed, or intensity, contact the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/gum/.



The U.S. Coast Guard remains committed to ensuring the safety of the maritime community and will continue to work with local and regional partners to protect life, property, and the environment.



For the latest advisory information, visit:

- National Weather Service (NWS) Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

- NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

- Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/

- GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

- Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensures security, and fosters peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. The team's operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. They maintain close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



For further details on U.S. Coast Guard efforts, please contact Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.