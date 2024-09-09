Weatherford, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2024) A Weatherford, Texas native and 2014 graduate of Weatherford High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Petty Officer 1st Class Laurian Kilindo is a Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical). According to The Bluejacket Manual, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) operate, repair and maintain gas turbine engines, main propulsion machinery, assigned auxiliary equipment and propulsion-control system. They may also perform administrative tasks related to gas-turbine propulsion-system operation and maintenance.



“At the time I joined, I was big into working on cars and being a GSM seemed to fit the criteria,” Kilindo said. “Ships cannot get underway nor have power without us maintaining the engines.”



Kilindo joined the Navy in November 2014. He has served on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) from 2015-2018, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from 2018-2020 and the Pre-trial Confinement Facility Yokosuka from 2020-2024. He has been serving aboard Howard since February 2024.



“Being on a smaller ship allows us to have numerous port visit opportunities,” Kilindo said, when asked about his favorite part about Howard. “The department I work under is very tight. We have a great sense of team work.”



Howard is currently homeported in Yokosuka, Japan. Kilindo said that he enjoys living in Yokosuka because it’s close to some of Japan’s more major cities, such as Yokohama and Tokyo.



“It really opens up the opportunity for people to see what Japan is really about,” Kilindo said. “I spent the majority of my naval career here, and I would not want to be stationed anywhere else.”



Kilindo said that he has grown a lot through serving in the Navy. He has learned to lead by example and to appreciate those close to him. He said that his family is proud of the work he does for the military and that he is grateful for the times he can call them during deployments.



“I learned and matured a lot after joining the Navy,” Kilindo said. “I would not be the person I am today without all the experiences and lessons the Navy has taught me. I am very thankful for it.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: WEATHERFORD, TEXAS, US