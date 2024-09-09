Auntie Lorna Souza: A Pillar of Strength for the Hawaii Air National Guard Retires

The Hawaii Air National Guard bid farewell to a cherished member of its ohana on Aug. 23, as she retired from her role as the Airman and Family Readiness program manager during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Lorna Souza’s departure marks the end of an era, but her legacy of compassion, resilience, and pervasive support will remain ingrained in the hearts of Guardsmen and the families she supported.



Lorna’s journey with the HIANG began long before she took on her official role in 2006. She initially became involved with the National Guard as a Key Spouse volunteer in 2001, supporting her husband, Chief Master Sergeant Stanley Souza, and three sons who would also enlist in the field of aircraft maintenance. During her Key Spouse years, she quickly became a fixture within the HIANG community, known affectionately as ‘Auntie’ by many who had the benefit of crossing her path.



While ‘Auntie’ is a term of endearment often used in Hawaii to show respect and affection, in Lorna’s case, it became much more than that. Her warm presence and nurturing spirit made her the embodiment of what it means to be a beloved figure who looks after everyone as if they were family.



Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Schreiner, 154th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness senior enlisted leader, said Auntie was a pillar of stability for countless Guardsmen and their families who relied on her during the challenging years of the Global War on Terrorism. For nearly a decade, HIANG defenders faced back-to-back six-month deployments, causing consistent separation from their loved ones.



Schreiner, who deployed nearly a dozen times, noted that even in her early years as a volunteer, Auntie Lorna was the first person senior leaders turned to when an Airman faced significant adversity.



"She carried this unit through the war, from beginning to end," said Schreiner. "I've sent guys home who endured unimaginable hardships, and Auntie Lorna was always there on the home front. She wasn't just looking out for the member in crisis; she was also checking in on the rest of us downrange, sending care packages, and making sure we were okay."



In 2003, Auntie Lorna transitioned from her volunteer role to an official position within the HIANG as the Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator. In this capacity, she was responsible for supporting service members and their families before, during, and after deployments.



Three years later, she became the Airman and Family Readiness program manager. In this role, Auntie Lorna provided and directed members to comprehensive support services, including financial counseling, career transition assistance, and emotional support for both Airmen and their families. She was instrumental in coordinating deployment readiness and post-deployment reintegration, organizing newcomer orientations, and offering ongoing education and outreach programs.



“From the Wing Commander’s perspective, she is a strong advocate for our families and young Airmen,” said Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, 154th Wing commander. “Particularly, for those who might be struggling because of the high cost of living, deployments, or high operational tempo. Her efforts brought us the perspective of those individuals, but more importantly, brought tangible ways that the organization could help.”



During Auntie Lorna Souza's tenure, her support extended far beyond deployments, reaching into the heart of every major domestic activation undertaken by the HIANG. She played a crucial role in aiding Guardsmen who responded to a wide range of emergencies, including the Tsunami that struck American Samoa in 2009, the Puna Lava Flows of 2018 and the COVID Response Joint Task Force.



In response to the financial hardships many faced during the pandemic, Auntie Lorna and her team collaborated with the 154th Wing Chaplain Corps to establish and maintain the ‘Pono Pantry.’ This free food storage closet was designed to discreetly provide donated food to families in need. Recognizing the pantry's importance, Auntie Lorna and her team took full ownership of the program last year, continuing to manage and sustain it ever since.



More recently, she was instrumental in setting up an Emergency Family Assistance Center in Maui during the response to the devastating Lahaina Wildfire in the summer of 2023. In addition to attending to the families of service members who were impacted by the event, Souza was able to provide much-needed resources to Airmen who have not encountered such devastation within their community.



2nd Lt. Priscilla Kim, from the 154th Support Squadron, was previously embedded in the Airmen and Family Readiness team and served on the Fatality Search and Recovery Team during the fire response on Maui.

Kim shared that Souza's presence on the island provided crucial support to herself and many other responders during one of the most demanding and harrowing chapters of their careers. As they were tasked with the search and recovery of wildfire victims' remains, Auntie Lorna's guidance and compassion helped them navigate the emotional toll of their work, ultimately helping the HIANG bring much-needed closure to the community.



“From the moment I met Auntie 17 years ago,” said Kim, “I could tell what she brought to the table. She’s been the face of every major event in my career, from deployments to marriage, and even the unfortunate downsides of life. No matter how stressful the situation, the moment you see her, she brings a sense of comfort and reminds you that everything is going to be okay.”



As Auntie Lorna steps into retirement, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and a profound sense of ohana. Her impact on the HIANG community is immeasurable, and her presence will be sorely missed. But the lessons she imparted and the warmth she brought to every interaction will continue to inspire many of those who had the benefit of serving alongside her.



“Aunty Lorna is synonymous with Aloha and she will be missed in her role on the family care team,” said Mallory. “Taking care of our Airmen and their families is 100 percent essential to accomplishing the Wing’s Federal and State missions. Her role has been instrumental in all three 154th Wing priorities: Ohana, Readiness, and Partnerships.”

