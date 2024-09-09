Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC command team visit Offutt Air Force Base

    ACC command team visit Offutt Air Force Base

    Members of the 55th Wing and 557th Weather Wing listen to Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Story by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited the 55th Wing Aug. 19-20. Wilsbach and Wolfe were accompanied by their spouses, Cindy Wilsbach and Dr. Doniel Wolfe.

    This visit enabled Wilsbach and Wolfe to engage with 55th Wing personnel and reinforce the connection between Offutt’s mission, ACC, and national defense priorities. During his visit, Wilsbach emphasized the impact Offutt’s mission has in the realm of Great Power Competition.

    “Offutt’s superb capabilities help the United States Air Force every single day, not just against near-peer competitors, but all over the world,” said Wilsbach. “We say the sun never sets on the 55th Wing, [and] that’s very true.”

    Wolfe met with senior enlisted leaders from the 55th Wing, as he assessed the strength of the non-commissioned officer corps.

    “I’m very impressed with what I see here at Offutt. From our defenders, all the way to our operators on the flightline, I met professional Airmen ready to meet future challenges,” said Wolfe.

    Wilsbach and Wolfe visited the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron, discussed the stand-up of the 95th Wing, reviewed the Information Warfare Planning Course, and toured an RC-135 V/W RIVET JOINT before delivering an all-call discussing topics pertaining to the 55th Wing and the 557th Weather Wing.

    “Gen. Wilsbach’s visit to Offutt was a testament to our second-to-none innovation base we’ve built here within the 55th Wing,” said Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander. “Our cutting-edge capabilities and operational concepts showcase how we’re continuously evolving to meet ACC objectives. We are always ready and will remain so, ensuring our mission success.”

    As he departed, Wilsbach mentioned he was already planning a second visit to the 55th Wing, noting that the wing's extensive array of missions in support of the Air Combat Command necessitated more than just one visit.

