TRICARE Is Your Partner in Mental Health Care

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bakhtyar Alam, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bakhtyar Alam, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 9, 2023. Alam is also a newly certified Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training instructor for the installation. The two-day course covers identifying at-risk indicators, resources available from helping agencies and provides participants with skills to intervene when someone is struggling with suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. This resource connects you with trained counselors who can help you get the help you need, 24/7.



Suicidal thoughts can be experienced by anyone and are a serious mental health concern. Whether you’re a service member, veteran, family member, or retiree, it’s important to remember that mental health is just as crucial as physical health. Taking proactive steps to care for your mental well-being can make a significant difference. TRICARE is here to support you every step of the way.



“One life lost to suicide is one too many,” said Tisha Petelo, LCSW, behavioral health specialist, Healthcare Operations at the Defense Health Agency. “Being aware of your mental health needs and getting support is the strongest tool you have in preventing suicide. Remember, as your partner in suicide prevention, TRICARE covers mental health services to help you and your family members deal with life’s challenges.”



Life stressors can negatively impact mental health. Sometimes, things like finances, relationships, isolation, or alcohol misuse can lead to depression and even thoughts of suicide.



Recognizing when things don’t feel right is the first step to getting the support you need.



Recognizing the signs

Early intervention is key to addressing mental health concerns. Early signs of possible mental health symptoms may include:



• Eating or sleeping too much or too little

• Pulling away from people and usual activities

• Having trouble concentrating

• Feeling numb or like nothing matters

• Experiencing unexplained aches and pains

• Feeling hopeless or helpless

• Smoking or drinking more than usual



If you or a loved one experiences any of these signs, it’s important to seek help as soon as possible. Remember, these issues are treatable, and recovery is possible.



Emergency and crisis support

In an emergency, getting immediate help is essential. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, including thoughts of suicide, call 911 or your local emergency number, or go to the nearest emergency room. The Military Crisis Line or Veterans Crisis Line is also available 24/7 with three contact options to choose from:



• Call 988 and choose option 1.

• Text 838255.

• Start a chat online.



Note: If you’re overseas, reach out via chat online option, first, to find out the best phone option depending on your location.

This line offers free, confidential support to connect you with the resources you need.



TRICARE mental health resources

TRICARE offers a range of mental health resources to support you. For active duty service members, mental health care is available from military hospitals and clinics and civilian network providers. (Note: If you get services from a civilian provider, you’ll need a referral or pre-authorization, as described in the TRICARE Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services Fact Sheet.)



All others, including family members and retirees, can access mental health services through TRICARE-covered providers.



These services include:



• Office-based outpatient treatment

• Intensive outpatient programs

• Partial hospitalization programs

• Inpatient treatment

• Psychiatric residential treatment centers (for children and adolescents)



If you:

• Have TRICARE Prime: You don’t need a referral to see a network provider for in-office outpatient mental health services.

• Have TRICARE Select: You can see any TRICARE-authorized provider for mental health services. But your out-of-pocket costs will be lower if you see a network provider.

• Have TRICARE For Life: Medicare is the primary payer for mental health services. If your Medicare benefits are exhausted, remember to get a pre-authorization.

• Are a veteran: Learn how to access services through the Department of Veterans Affairs or VetCenter.



Telemedicine and other support services

Telemental health services are part of your TRICARE telemedicine benefit. These services allow you to connect with mental health support from your home through secure video or phone options. This can be particularly helpful when getting care in person isn’t possible.



The Military Health System offers additional resources, including:



• The Psychological Health Resource Center (866-966-1020) for local resources

• The Military Health System Nurse Advice Line (800-874-2273, option 1) for health-related questions and mental health concerns



Other resources include:



• Military OneSource (800-342-9647) for non-medical counseling services

• Unit or military hospital or clinic chaplains for non-medical support



Eligible veterans may also access support through VA mental health services.



Getting support early

Remember, it’s okay to ask for help. Getting support is a sign of strength, not weakness. The best time to get help is before you’re in a crisis.



If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out. Help is available, and TRICARE is here to support you.



