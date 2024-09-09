Schofield Barracks Exchange Celebrates First Major Renovation in 13 Years

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Schofield Barracks Garrison Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Schofield Barracks Garrison Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and Army & Air Force Exchange Service staff cut a celebratory cake to mark the grand reopening of the Schofield Barracks PX on Sept. 9. The renovated PX will serve more than 98,000 military personnel, families, and retirees. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Taygayuna) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service debuted a fresh look at the Schofield Barracks PX with a $14.3 million renovation that brings modern convenience to military shoppers on the island.



Schofield Barracks Garrison Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise joined General Manager David Swenson in cutting the ribbon Sept. 9 on the renovated PX.



“Thank you to everyone for coming out today and helping celebrate the grand reopening of the Schofield Exchange. It’s truly an honor to be here. The transformation is incredible—it’s amazing to see how beautiful this place is. I was stationed here in 2020, and I remember thinking, ‘Some updates would be nice.’ Coming back less than five years later and seeing this, I was blown away. Nanami (Taniguchi), I want to personally thank you for your leadership in overseeing this transformation, and a huge thank you to the entire team that has worked tirelessly to make it happen,” said Col. Sullivan.



The Schofield Barracks Exchange, which serves more than 98,000 active-duty service members, military families, retirees, service-connected disabled Veterans, and other authorized military shoppers, was built in 1994 and expanded in 2007. The last major renovation was in 2011. The upgrade started in October 2023 and was funded entirely by the Exchange.



Updates to the main store include new flooring, LED lighting, signage, fixtures, and updated customer service and checkouts.



The upgraded food court includes new flooring, lighting, updated restrooms, and façade updates to Burger King and Charleys.



“The primary purpose of the image upgrade was to enhance and improve the customer experience,” Swenson said. “Our main priority is to maintain a high-quality store for our military shoppers, and this upgrade brings that modern shopping experience to the community.”



Shopping and dining at the Exchange support the Schofield Barracks community as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities through support for on-installation Quality-of-Life programs, as well as capital improvements like the recent renovations.