Running to Remember: 944th FW Unites to Honor 9/11 Heroes in Annual Remembrance 5K

Before the sun had even risen, more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing gathered in the cool, pre-dawn hours at Luke Air Force Base on Sept. 8, 2024, for a solemn 5K run, walk, or ruck march.



The event, held in honor of those who perished during the attacks of September 11, 2001, and the first responders who have since lost their lives, marked another year of remembrance for the wing. With every step taken, participants carried the weight of history, reflecting on the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience that continue to shape the nation.



Staff Sgt. Sara Weaver, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron, spearheaded the event. Reflecting on her visit to Ground Zero in 2021, Weaver explained her motivation for continuing this tradition.



"It is important to me that we continue to keep remembering 9-11,” said Weaver. “We don't want it to get lost in time, so by participating in events like this, this is how we keep their names alive."



This was the third year Weaver organized the event, which has grown significantly since its inception.



"It brought me almost to tears to see this many people come out and want to do this and remember those," she added.



The Rising Six, an organization of junior enlisted personnel, played a critical role in supporting Weaver's initiative. Tech. Sgt. Billy Lewis, Rising Six president, expressed the organization's commitment to empowering Airmen to lead initiatives like this.



"We got behind her 100% and said we're going to support you, whatever you need—we'll do it, we'll advertise, we'll fund it," Lewis explained.



Master Sgt. Michael Brick, 944th CE assistant fire chief of health and safety, participated in the 5K while wearing his firefighting gear, a tribute to the Fire Department of the City of New York [FDNY] firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.



"This is just a way for me to remember my fallen brothers and sisters with FDNY and those who have died after the fact due to the occupational illnesses they contracted while rescuing our fellow brothers and sisters and the civilians of New York City," he explained.



The event opened with a prayer led by 944th FW Chaplain Capt. Jonathan Ledbetter, who reminded attendees of the heroism displayed on 9/11 and in the years since.



"I pray for each one who's gathered here today, that even this experience this morning would inspire their continued passion and courage for justice, for freedom, and for protecting and taking care of those around them," said Ledbetter.



This remembrance event not only honored the fallen but also served as a reminder of the unity and strength within the 944th FW as they continue to serve with the same courage and commitment.

Date Taken: 09.08.2024 Date Posted: 09.10.2024 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US