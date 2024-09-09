Grissom shines during Emerald Warrior

Courtesy Photo | A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base prepares to refuel an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base prepares to refuel an AC-130J Ghostrider during Emerald Warrior, Aug. 14, 2024. Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined exercise that provides high-end training to prepare special operations forces, conventional forces and international partners in the evolving strategic environment. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Grissom aircrews fueled the fight during an Air Force Special Operations Command Exercise July 2-Aug. 18, 2024.



Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined exercise that provides realistic and relevant, high-end training to prepare special operations forces, conventional forces, and international partners in the evolving strategic environment, shifting focus to growing kinetic and non-kinetic effects in strategic competition. It was held at multiple locations in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, and Puerto Rico.



“Emerald Warrior proved to be an excellent training opportunity for us,” said Capt. Sean Hanna, 74th Air Refueling Squadron pilot and exercise participant. “Almost all facets of the KC-135’s capabilities were tested and applied during the two-week event.”



Crews offloaded 31k pounds of fuel and moved 72 passengers and cargo while visiting Hurlburt Field, Key West, Homestead ARB, Tampa International in Florida and Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico.



Dodging Hurricane Debby took passengers and cargo to Roosevelt Roads during the early stages of the exercise.



The trip proved to be very valuable training due to several factors with the hurricane and changes to itineraries.



“The longer flight time due to hurricane deviation and restricted usable runway lengths required careful planning and execution, Hanna said.



Complicating things, weather reporting was not available for the airfield, so the crew flew a couple low approaches to decide which was the best runway to use, whether it was wet, and determine if they needed to burn down fuel.



After the second approach the combat controller on the field was able to provide a good report of conditions and weather that matched the crew determined during their low approaches.



“This series of events was probably the best training received during the exercise because it’s not something regularly practiced nor discussed,” he added.



After dropping off passengers and cargo, the crew returned to Key West to stage for dedicated refueling missions with AC-130 gunships.



“This exercise proved a well-rounded set of learning opportunities for crewmembers, maintenance and the KC-135 planning team,” Hanna added. “The opportunity to work autonomously out of locations that provided even more training scenarios that had been planned, added to the value.”