Around and About Fort Drum: Martin Hall

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Sept. 10, 2024) -- Martin Hall, the headquarters building for 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, is named after a 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier who died in a rescue mission during the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.



Pfc. James H. Martin, a native of Collinsville, Illinois, graduated from basic and advanced individual training in August 1992 – about the same time when Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida and killed 13 civilians.



He arrived at Fort Drum for in-processing, but quickly deployed with A Company, 2-14 Infantry, to Homestead, Florida. On Sept. 27, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) assumed responsibility for disaster relief as Task Force Mountain.



Soldiers were tasked with establishing relief camps and distributing food, clothing and medical aid. They also helped to clear debris and rebuild damaged homes.



Martin deployed again the following year to the Jungle Operations Training Center in Panama. His performance during live-fire exercises and field training highlighted a versatility that enabled Martin to serve in multiple capacities: rifleman, platoon radio and telephone operator, and assistant M-60 machine gunner.



On Dec. 3, the division headquarters was named headquarters for all Army forces of the Unified Task Force for Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. Initially, the division’s mission was to secure major cities and roads for the safe passage of relief supplies.



The United Nations assumed this mission in May, with 10th Mountain Division units serving as a quick reaction force (QRF) for the new headquarters, the United Nations Operation in Somalia II (UNOSOM II).



In August 1993, 2-14 Infantry Soldiers deployed to Somalia and assumed the QRF mission with the 10th Aviation Brigade. On Oct. 3, Special Operations Forces from Task Force Ranger conducted a daylight raid in downtown Mogadishu to capture key aides of Somali warlord Mohammed Farah Aidid.



After rocket-propelled grenades downed two Black Hawk helicopters, Soldiers of Task Force Ranger fought Somali militia members block-by-block in attempt to secure each crash site.



Martin and his A Company teammates saw the explosions a mile away as they awaited orders from the 2-14 Infantry headquarters at the U.S. Embassy compound. When the rescue convoy was dispatched, Martin’s platoon served as the lead element to secure the ground evacuation route.



The convoy encountered rocket-propelled grenades and heavy gunfire as they moved toward the objective. Their movement was stymied by enemy obstacles covered by sniper fire, as Soldiers constantly had to dismount to clear the road. Martin was killed by enemy fire as the convoy worked its way to the first Black Hawk crash site.



Soldiers from A Company moved on foot from Olympic Hotel to Task Force Ranger’s perimeter around the crash site. In the heat of battle, most of his teammates wouldn’t learn of Martin’s death until they returned to the embassy compound on Oct. 4.



Soldiers with 2-14 Infantry held a memorial ceremony there, three days after the battle. In addition to the loss of Martin and Sgt. Cornell L. Houston, a combat engineer with the 41st Engineer Battalion, the rescue convoy had also incurred more than 20 wounded during the Battle of Mogadishu.



After the headquarters building at Fort Drum was memorialized in his honor, Martin’s portrait and award were placed on display inside as a daily reminder of his service and sacrifice. The unit memorial behind the headquarters also bears Martin’s name.



Annually, Soldiers of the 2-14 Infantry join veterans and family members to run the Mogadishu Mile on post as a remembrance to those who died in Somalia.