21st TSC invests in aggressive defense of Army networks in Europe

More than two dozen U.S. Army Europe and Africa Warrant Officers in the signal communications and information systems career paths met in Rotterdam, Netherlands for a signal and cyber professional development offsite hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command on Sept. 4 and 5.



“The purpose of this Warrant Officer Professional Development is to focus on critical areas such as modernizing Army communication systems, safeguarding sensitive networks, and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Randy Nkoulou, the WOPD coordinator and data operations technician with the 21st TSC. “It is another example of investment in ensuring a safe and secure communications environment throughout the European and African theaters of operation,” Nkoulou added.



According to Nkoulou, these topics are essential in today's military environment, where secure, seamless communication can be the difference between success and failure in joint operations. By addressing these fundamental concerns, the WOPD ensures that participants have the knowledge and skills to enhance the Army's operational readiness and meet the demands of multi-domain operations. The event also fosters collaboration and idea-sharing, which holistically strengthens the team to ensure that Army networks remain resilient and adaptive to the challenges posed by evolving cyber threats.



Many of the discussions and lectures from partnering tech-industry company subject matter experts like Iron Bow, Palo Alto and Cisco were aimed at discussing methods to protect the information systems infrastructure from sophisticated adversaries. Other events were led by Chief Warrant Officer thought leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa who conducted Leader Professional Development (LPD) discussions on topics like career advancement and opportunity advice along with best practices of working in the communications-related career fields in the European Theater.



A highlight of the WOPD was the ability to engage with allied-nation counterparts from the NATO Communication and Information Agency.



“Speakers for the event were meticulously chosen based on their industry knowledge and the relevance of their experience to the WOPD's core objectives,” said Nkoulou. “The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) was selected due to its prominent role in fostering secure communications and its leadership in integrating advanced technologies within NATO forces. Their insights on interoperability and cybersecurity align with the goals of the WOPD, which emphasizes the importance of collaboration across NATO partners,” Nkoulou explained.



Coincidentally, the WOPD was conducted during the U.S. Army’s annual Cyber Awareness Month and the 10th Anniversary of the U.S. Army’s cyber branch’s formation.



Throughout the WOPD, participants engaged in group discussions to share stories of their experiences and best practices.



“One of the main benefits of this event was receiving all the information from what we call the unicorns of our career field, also known as the CW5s,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Soledad Zdunczyk, the sustainment automation support management office (SASMO) officer in charge of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “Usually when we go to LPDs the career advice given emphasizes things like OER writing. This LPD touched on that but went much more in-depth on career advice that I found very helpful,” said Zdunczyk.



USAREUR-AF traditionally hosts two WOPDs per year in the second and fourth quarters of each fiscal year.



According to Nkoulou, future WOPDs will explore cutting-edge topics such as leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve military operations. The next event is also planned to include discussions on implementing USAREUR-AF’s Software Factory initiative, which focuses on developing in-house software solutions that cater to the unique needs of military operations.



“By addressing these emerging technologies, 21st TSC ensures that its Warrant Officers remain at the forefront of innovation and are equipped with the tools to solve tomorrow's operational challenges. This continued focus on future technologies will allow Warrant Officers to enhance their units' capabilities and stay prepared for the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare,” said Nkoulou.