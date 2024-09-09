‘Guardians of Nation’s Liberty’ mobilize for mission to U.S. Africa Command

Photo By Barbara Wilson | Col. (P) Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Commander of the...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Wilson | Col. (P) Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Capt. Andrew Mix, commander, Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, with a State of Illinois flag to carry with them on their deployment to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. see less | View Image Page

“It’s go time.”



With those three words, approximately 155 Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment were mobilized to deploy to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom at a ceremony Sept. 7 at the Pontiac Township High School, Pontiac.



“Thank you for your unwavering service, support, and dedication to our nation, our state, and our citizens,” said Col. (P) Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “Thank you for all you’ve done to prepare for and execute this critical mission.”



Williams told family and friends gathered for the ceremony that while each deployment mission has its own unique requirements, each mission starts with the same thing – Soldiers



“Each mission starts with Soldiers standing up raising their right hand to serve something greater than themselves,” Williams said. “Not everyone is willing to do that. You are part of the select few. You already answered the most sacred call – that is to serve, defend, and protect our nation. Be proud of that because we’re proud of you.”



Williams asked three things of the deploying Soldiers.



“All of you Soldiers at the individual level, I encourage you to do more than is asked of you. Use this opportunity to seize greatness,” he said. “Ask yourself throughout this deployment what do you want your legacy to be as an individual, a Soldier, a leader, and a Soldier from Alpha Troop?”



“To the officers and noncommissioned officers, I ask one thing of you and that is to lead. When in charge, be in charge,” Williams said. “Take care of your Soldiers, make the hard right decisions, uphold the standards and lead.”



Finally, Williams asked each Soldier deploying to take care of each other and go crush their mission.



“You’re trained. You’re ready. You’re professionals,” he said. “It’s go time. Go be great.”



Williams also thanked the families.



“These amazing Soldiers cannot do what they are about to do without your sacrifices and support,” he said. “As someone who has deployed multiple times, my wife has had to do everything while I was gone. So, it’s not lost on us what your sacrifices are. Know you have the full force and weight of our organization and its resources to support you while they are gone.”



State Sen. Tom Bennett, District 53, thanked the Soldiers for answering their nation’s call.



“You are the guardians to our nation’s liberty, defending her values both at home and abroad,” he said. “Your commitment ensures that we live in a country where freedom is cherished, where it is valued and accepted. Today we stand in deep appreciation of our military and are grateful for your sacrifices.”



Bennett also thanked the families.



“Behind every Soldier, there are families and friends who also serve. Waiting and worrying and sacrificing every day,” he said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to them as well for without their support, the strength of our military would not be as strong.”



Bennett reminded the Soldiers freedom is not free.



“As you mobilize, we recognize the strength and resilience it takes to leave family and loved ones,” he said. “Let us remember freedom is never free. It’s paid for by the dedication and sacrifice of those who wear the uniform. The history of the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment is long and distinguished. We are very proud of you, and we support you as you prepare for this very important mission.”



State Rep. Bradley Fritts, District 74, also thanked the Soldiers for their willingness to serve.



“Serving our nation requires the bravest and strongest to rise to the challenge to fight for the rights and liberties while sacrificing so much,” he said. “You are protecting America’s interests for the American people. Without you our country and world would be far less safe. We are truly appreciative of your dedication to our nation and your desire to serve. Your work does not go unnoticed.”



Fritts also thanked the family for their sacrifices while their Soldier serves.



“You are also making sacrifices and that doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.

The unit received a notice of sourcing in September 2023 to provide security force capabilities and response to multiple contingencies and is expected to be mobilized for approximately one year.



“This has been a long road since last September when we received notification of this mission,” said Capt. Andrew Mix, commander, Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment. “Over the course of that year, our Soldiers have accomplished the tasks and exceeded all the standards presented to them that our fellow Task Force members has had three years to do. I have seen our Troop go from a hodge podge group of Soldiers from across the state to a cohesive fighting force that can accomplish any problems encountered. I couldn’t be prouder of the Troop we’re taking overseas.”



Mix thanked the families of the deploying Soldiers



“Without your support, we would not be what we are today,” he said.”



Williams presented Nix with a State of Illinois flag to carry with them to Africa, symbolizing the state’s support of the deploying Soldiers.