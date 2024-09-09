Emergency Response Drill prepares Camp Lejeune to respond to an active threat

Marines and civilians assigned to Headquarters and Support (H&S) Battalion, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, tested their response capabilities through a series of drills focused on an active threat to the installation. During the multi-faceted drill, H&S Battalion, along with the Provost Marshal’s Office (PMO) and Fire and Emergency Services Division (FESD), worked with Marine Corps Installations East G-3 Operations, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT), and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL).



The months-long planning and preparation led to a tabletop exercise and live-action drill that tested procedures for sheltering in place, accountability, evacuation, mass casualty, public messaging and post-incident reporting.



During the tabletop exercise, first responders and support personnel reviewed command and control procedures, which allow the incident commander to quickly process information and act as the authority on scene. Additionally, they discussed training objectives and reporting requirements which provided an overall awareness of each entity’s goals and requirements during emergency situations.



“Because PMO and [FESD] generally operate differently and separately day to day, it is imperative that all responders are on the same page with active shooter/hostile events,” said Chief Alex Rivera, installation fire chief, MCB Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division. “These are extremely high risk, low frequency events, so consistent practice and exercise is required to remain prepared.”



Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune also supported the drill through use of their medical clinic at Building 15 on Holcomb Boulevard, where a simulated active shooter was positioned. During this portion of the drill, PMO, FESD, EOD and NMCCL personnel were able to rehearse those response force procedures required to locate and neutralize a threat, extract casualties, and clear the scene.



The second portion of the active threat drill included lockdown procedures at nearby buildings that tested the installation’s ability to implement safety control measures and accountability processes at four locations, including the H&S Battalion headquarters, an H&S Battalion barracks building, the ID Card Center and the Regional Personnel Administration Center.



“The lockdown procedures ensured the safety of all personnel and demonstrated accurate reporting during an emergency scenario,” said Col. Joseph Galvin, commanding officer, H&S Battalion. “This drill allows the battalion to provide accountability information to higher headquarters and the families of those affected in a timely manner.”



As a result of this drill, H&S Battalion personnel were able to effectively demonstrate a joint interoperability capability between their personnel, first responders and other on-base entities. Involving multiple offices in the exercise allowed each section to test their combined roles during a realistic active threat scenario.



“These active threat exercises are vital to ensuring seamless coordination among emergency response teams,” said Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, commander, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “They not only enhance readiness, but also build trust and communication, ultimately saving lives when it matters most. These exercises not only keep the base safe for our occupants, but also ensures our MEF remains able to project power at the time and place of our choosing no matter the threat.”



In addition, H&S Battalion personnel established a framework for tactical and operational training on emergency response incidents with plans to conduct similar drills again soon.

