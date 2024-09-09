Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Kotek hosts demobilization ceremony for returning Oregon National Guard Soldiers

    Oregon Governor Tina Kotek (center) and Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General,

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Story by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    SALEM, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon hosted a formal demobilization ceremony in Salem, Oregon for the unit members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation on Sept. 9, 2024.

    During their mobilization they provided fixed-wing air capabilities in support of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations.

    “Just over a year ago we gathered to see off an exceptional group of aviators as they embarked on a critical mission to the Horn of Africa,” said Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold to the returning Soldiers during the demobilization ceremony. “Today we come together once again – not to say goodbye but to celebrate your safe return and extraordinary service.”

    Gov. Kotek welcomed the member’s home and praised their dedication to the yearlong deployment with family and co-workers in attendance. “It was last July that you first mobilized here, and I reminded you to come home safe from your mobilization, and as this was my first mobilization ceremony as Governor and your guidon was in my office while you were gone.”

    "With your dedication to duty, I am truly humbled by your commitment to serve. I want to welcome you back, and hopefully, you can now catch up on some of the activities you missed while you were away," said Gov. Kotek.


    Prior to their overseas mission, the unit spent nearly two-weeks of specialized training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. The unit has a long history of deploying overseas supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and later deploying to support Operation New Dawn in Iraq in 2010 while some members of the unit deployed to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom. Their most recent mobilization was in 2017 when they deployed to Kuwait to support Operation Enduring Freedom followed by Operation Spartan Shield.

