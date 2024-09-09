Army Pathways 2024

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Speakers pose for a group photo at the Army Pathways panel discussion at the Houston...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Speakers pose for a group photo at the Army Pathways panel discussion at the Houston Community College Southeast Campus in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 8, 2024. The event was held for current Army Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and cadets to share their experience on how they entered the Army. Students and their Families learned how service in the Army can start from various points like enlistment, acceptance into West Point, a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship, an Army Medical Department (AMEDD) scholarship, or as an Army Civilian and lead to an education and fulfilling career. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

HOUSTON, Texas – Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, commanding general of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), was the keynote speaker at the Army Pathways panel discussion at the Houston Community College Southeast Campus in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 8, 2024. The Army Pathways event featured discussions on various Army career paths including the U.S. Army, the Army Reserve, and the Army National Guard. The event was held for current Army Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and cadets to share their experience on how they entered the Army. Students and their Families learned how service in the Army can start from various points like enlistment, acceptance into West Point, a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship, an Army Medical Department (AMEDD) scholarship, or as an Army Civilian and lead to an education and fulfilling career. Brig. Gen. Peasley was joined by several Soldiers who shared their journey into the Army through their path.



This event was coordinated by Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Myrna Trevino who serves eastern Texas. CASAs are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the country. They bridge the gap between the Army and Civilian community by disseminating information about the Army’s objectives and major programs to the public.



The host for the evening was Dr. Norma Perez, the senior vice chancellor for instruction and student services and the chief academic officer for Houston Community College. Dr. Perez is a native Houstonian. Her entire career in education has been about opening doors of opportunities so that others could aspire and achieve their dreams and careers of value. Army Pathways perfectly captures this goal.



Brig. Gen. Peasley discussed the importance of the Army and the various opportunities available, including different career paths and benefits. She shared her personal journey, including attending West Point and serving in the Army for 30 years. Brig. Gen. Peasley emphasized the benefits of military service, including education, retirement, and the opportunity to serve the nation.



“It's an amazing opportunity,” Brig. Gen. Peasley said, “And regardless of your zip code, where you're from, if your parents were in the military, or you don't even know how to stand at attention, there is a spot for you in our army.”



Panelists shared personal experiences, such as serving in different countries and the impact of military life on their personal and professional development. The event also covered scholarship programs, including the Strategic Officer Recruiting Detachment (SORD) scholarship and the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and the benefits of serving in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.



Several students approached Brig. Gen. Peasley and expressed their gratitude for her attending and contributing to the discussion. Her story inspired them to commit and pursue service in the U.S. Army. It is not an easy path but the rewards in personal development, career opportunities, and life achievements make the journey well worth it.



If you are interested in joining the Army and want to learn more about some of the opportunities discussed, please visit the links below:



Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty Minuteman Campaign Scholarship:

https://www.usar.army.mil/MinutemanCampaign/



Strategic Officer Recruiting Detachment

https://armyrotc.army.mil/sord-houston/



Army National Guard

https://nationalguard.com/



Medical Scholarships

https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/medical/amedd-scholarship



Army Civilian: Find Your Next Level

https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-civilians