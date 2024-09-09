Special Operations Command North expands its reach during phase II of Operation Polar Dagger

Photo By Spc. Bryon Davidson | A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret observes an incoming CH-47 Chinook...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Bryon Davidson | A 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret observes an incoming CH-47 Chinook in support of Operation Polar Dagger in Wales, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. SOCNORTH demonstrated throughout Operation Polar Dagger SOF’s ability to disrupt irregular and conventional threats and erode competitors’ confidence to hold the North American Arctic at risk. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryon Davidson) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Special Operations Command North deployed U.S. Special Operations Forces (USSOF) to the North American Arctic to conduct operations in and around Nome, Wales, Little Diomede, and Tin City during the second phase of Operation Polar Dagger (OPD24), Aug 15-25, 2024.



The operation demonstrated SOCNORTH’s ability to rapidly deploy joint USSOF to the Arctic and execute a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in support of U.S. Northern Command and layered defense of the Homeland.

“The Arctic is rapidly opening as a competitive and commercial space and has emerged as a focal point of geopolitical competition, with Russia and China actively asserting their interests in the region,” said U.S. Army Col. Matthew Tucker, SOCNORTH commander. “As outlined in the Department of Defense 2024 Arctic Strategy, Special Operations Forces ‘bring unique expertise, capabilities and access in the Arctic that strengthen the U.S.’ ability to campaign in the region.’ Each iteration of Operation Polar Dagger continues to provide SOCNORTH the opportunity to become familiar with the different terrain and environments across the Alaskan theater, which leads to refined response options for USNORTHCOM and National Command Authorities.



During this phase of Operation Polar Dagger, approximately 70 USSOF from SOCNORTH, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, 492nd Special Operations Wing, 23rd Special Operations Weather Squadron, and the Alaska Army National Guard, 207th Aviation Regiment, conducted infil/exfil operations, long range movements, air-to-ground integration, defense of critical infrastructure, rapid resupply, domain awareness activities, medical evacuation validation, and engagements with Alaskan Native people and communities.



Over the two phases of Operation Polar Dagger, more than 200 USSOF, U.S. Navy and Alaska National Guard traversed the breadth of the Arctic, operating collectively in the Bering Sea, Arctic Circle, Saint Lawrence Island, Nome, Wales, Little Diomede and Tin City, and in all physical domains – maritime, land and air.



“The expanse of SOCNORTH and USSOF actions this summer is the greatest reach across the Arctic and physical domains during one season of operations to-date,” said Command Sgt. Major Kevin Dorsh, SOCNORTH command senior enlisted leader. “Moving forward, SOCNORTH will analyze the operational outcomes and continue to build upon the effects we are achieving.”



OPD is an iterative operation primarily carried out during the summer months. The operation began in 2021 in support of National and Defense strategic guidance.



SOCNORTH plans and executes all-domain Special Operations to detect, deter and disrupt threats throughout the USNORTHCOM AOR, and generate positions of advantage for the Nation.