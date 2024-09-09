Senior leaders sign Suicide Prevention Month pledge

Photo By Chad Menegay | U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander Col. Richard J. Bendelewski (left),...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander Col. Richard J. Bendelewski (left), signs a Suicide Awareness and Prevention proclamation alongside Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor (center), chief warrant officer of the Ordnance Corps, and Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue (right), Combined Arms Support Command commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander, in support of September’s Suicide Prevention Month Sept. 9, 2024, at the Combined Arms Support Command, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The proclamation signing serves as an external display of Fort Gregg-Adams leaders’ pledges to embody the motto atop the pledge—Be There. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Dozens of leaders from across the installation signed a proclamation in support of September’s Suicide Prevention Month Sept. 9 at the Combined Arms Support Command headquarters.



“This year’s theme, ‘We are stronger together,” highlights the critical role that relationships and interpersonal connections play in family, friends and community for prevention,” said Tiera Washington, the community readiness and resilience integrator for Fort Gregg-Adams. “This is

an annual event to show leader solidarity, to combat suicide, promote help seeking in connection and to ensure that we are stronger together.”



Suicide Prevention Month is a time to address the stigma of suicide topics and to shift perceptions of actively seeking help.



“We use this month to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide and mental health,” she added. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need, and that we’re able to get upstream of suicide.”



The proclamation signing serves as an external display of Fort Gregg-Adams leaders’ pledges to embody the motto atop the pledge—Be There.



“One suicide is too many,” said Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, CASCOM commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander. “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy that ripples through families, friends and our Army family.”



That is why the Army takes time in September to raise greater awareness of resources for Army Soldiers, civilians and family members who may need crisis support or want to help someone they know.



It is key that members of the Army family feel they can connect with people they trust, in part, because individuals who have strong, supportive relationships have a lower risk for suicide.



“That is why we are here to reaffirm our commitment to preventing these tragedies and ensuring that no one suffers in silence,” Donahue said. “Suicide prevention is not just a program; it’s a community responsibility. It’s about fostering an environment where every Soldier, civilian and

family member knows they’re not alone. It means being vigilant and courageous enough to reach out when someone is in need, and, just as importantly, to ask for help when we are struggling ourselves.”