Army medic helps save pastor’s life during sermon

FORT JOHNSON, La. — A Fort Johnson Army medic is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a pastor who collapsed during a sermon at a local church.

On July 19, while visiting a Missions Conference at the Family Worship Center in Leesville, La. for the first time, Fort Johnson Army medic Pfc. Amanda Sanchez watched as Pastor Leon Bachelor, guest speaker of the conference, suddenly collapsed mid-sermon.

As the pastor’s wife and others in the congregation ran to his side, Sanchez was able to quickly make her way through the crowd to assist.

Andrew Driggers, an Intensive Care Unit nurse attending the service that day, was already by the pastor’s side checking for a radial pulse. Sanchez started checking for a carotid pulse and found none. Recognizing the urgency, they both initiated life-saving measures on the pastor as the congregation prayed. With 911 called but no medical evacuation flights available, Sanchez and Driggers continued cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Meanwhile, Driggers wife, Sara, retrieved an automated external defibrillator from the attached school and brought it over. They put the AED on him and cleared everyone back. After administering a shock from the AED, Sanchez and Driggers checked for a pulse, but again, found none. Undeterred, they resumed CPR.

After a couple of minutes, Sanchez checked for a pulse again, and this time, she found one. As they began trying to wake Bachelor up, the pastor took a huge breath of air and began showing signs of recovery.

An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and transported Bachelor to Alexandria for treatment, where he underwent surgery from a major heart attack. Sanchez and Driggers administered CPR to Bachelor for over 10 minutes, but Sanchez said it felt as if it went by quickly.

“We weren’t sure what to expect when he came to, but according to the Pastor’s family and friends in the congregation, he has made a remarkable recovery,” said Sanchez, who has been in the medical field for over 17 years.

“It was a very humbling experience because I didn’t know him, but he is loved and respected by the people I love and respect. I’m someone that lives by my faith and I do believe that God put us right where we needed to be.”

For her actions, Sanchez was honored on Aug. 7 by Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason Curl and Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Peña, who presented her with a coin for her efforts.

“When we talk about being prepared in combat, in our jobs and the toughest situations, Pfc. Sanchez proved we can count on her. She’s going to be ready when our Soldiers lives are at stake,” said Curl.

Two days later, on Aug. 9, Sanchez was awarded the Army Commendation Medal by the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Command Team for her life-saving efforts at the Family Worship Center.

Pastor Bachelor, now recovering from his ordeal, is a testament to the quick thinking and skills of those who were in the right place at the right time.

