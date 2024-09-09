Navy Physician Continues Family Tradition of Service aboard MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Commander Sara Quan serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a Family...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Commander Sara Quan serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a Family Medicine Physician and Flight Surgeon. A native of Bradbury, California, she credits her brother and grandfather as inspiration to serve. see less | View Image Page

A Navy Medicine officer serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point continues her family’s tradition of service in the nation’s armed forces.



Commander Sara Quan serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a Family Medicine Physician and Flight Surgeon and credits her brother and grandfather as inspiration to serve.



“As a flight surgeon, aviation safety is always a priority for me,” she said. Quan’s daily duties include providing care to active-duty service members stationed aboard MCAS Cherry Point, retirees and family members living near the base.



“My brother had a passion for the Navy from an early age and went to the Naval Academy. He inspired me to follow him,” said Quan. “My family has always instilled a sense of service to the country and gratitude that we are here.”



The U.S. Army rescued her grandfather from the Mauthausen Concentration Camp in May, 1945 and he went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War.



A native of Bradbury, California, Quan is a 2006 graduate of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and conducted her internship with general surgery in San Diego. Her service includes two Flight Surgery tours before graduating from Residency at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in 2014.



Her husband, a former U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant, helps her out of the house each morning by packing her lunch, checking her uniform and driving her to the clinic while they listen to heavy metal music on the way.



After arriving, Quan preps notes and asks Corpsmen “preflight” questions about their personal wellness and readiness. Quan’s team engages with patients and provides patient care until 4:00 P.M. At home, she relaxes with gardening and reading before preparing for the next duty day.



“I love hearing sea stories from the retirees and the experiences they have had. I love hearing people’s stories,” said Quan. “I like helping people reach a happier goal with their health.”