Seward’s impact on JMC ‘will continue to be felt for years’

Jim Seward has been employed by the Army and at the Rock Island Arsenal for four decades.



For the past 16 years, Seward has been a member of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce.



The work Seward, a strategic planning analyst, does is noticed, and he was recently recognized as the Fiscal Year 24 Fourth Quarter JMC Headquarters Employee of the Quarter.



“It was very nice, unexpected and humbling,” Seward said of the recognition.



Chris Martin, the chief of JMC’s Commander’s Initiatives Group, offers up high praise for Seward.



“Jim has been the driving force in getting the Commander’s vision and guidance solidified into the current iteration of the JMC Campaign Plan,” Martin said. “Jim has provided a steady hand to the Commander during both his transition and the simultaneous transition of CIG leadership. His impact to this organization will continue to be felt for years due to the number of individuals to which he provides support.”



Not only does Seward assist Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, but he meets every new employee, as Seward serves as the lead facilitator for the “How JMC Runs” portion of the Achieving Maximum Professional Employee Development Program, also known as AMPED.



“Jim has given extensively of his time in educating new personnel through the AMPED program, serving as the lead for content that new employees receive during that critical time in their careers,” Martin said.



Seward started as a technical writer. In that capacity, he learned how items intertwined together, and Seward’s advice for newer employees follows the same path.



“Learn how everything connects,” he said. “The more you find out how things connect then you really start to realize how things work in the bigger picture.



“In my job, I try to make sure that everybody is headed towards the same direction, with the same goal, at the same time, and using the same methods,” Seward added. “It’s all tied into how we use our resources.”



Seward is also known for his commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. He actively encourages collaboration among team members and emphasizes the importance of open communication.



“It’s crucial to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing their ideas and concerns,” Seward said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.10.2024 08:21 Story ID: 480469 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seward’s impact on JMC ‘will continue to be felt for years’, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.