Mr. Leon B. Duberry, 423rd RAF Alconbury/Molesworth firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) recently hit 20 years of EMT service. His journey is a testament to relentless determination, reliability and resiliency.



Duberry originally joined as a firefighter in September 2001, but decided to expand his horizons and became an EMT in April of 2004.



“Since I was a kid I always wanted to be a firefighter and I never really thought about becoming an EMT,” Duberry said.



“It was my first call as an EMT and we responded to RAF Molesworth base housing for an unresponsive child.” Duberry said, “as we stepped out, a mother was holding a child in her arms and the child was limp.”



Duberry quickly stepped into action and assisted the child who later made a full recovery.



“That has stayed with me for years,” Duberry recalled. The experience sparked a passion for his work in the medical field.



Mr. Phil Batten, 423rd assistant CES/CEF chief of operations, said Duberry is a very patriotic individual and dedicated to his career.



“When he gets involved in something he gives it 100%,” said Batten. “He performs very well in situations because he’s confident and very knowledgeable.”



“I just love the medical side of it,” said Duberry. “Actually going out and helping people when they are in need gives you immense satisfaction.”



Duberry or "Shrek" as he is affectionately known by his peers, will continue to selflessly and honorably serve the Pathfinder community.



“I’m looking forward to the next 20 years,” said Duberry. "I love my job, I absolutely love the crew and the people I work with and I’ve got no intentions of going anywhere. I'll stay here until I retire.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.10.2024 05:00 Story ID: 480466 Location: GB Web Views: 38 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder hits 20 years of EMT service, by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.