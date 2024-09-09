JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $38,345,150.25 firm-fixed-price task order September 5 to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam for the construction of facilities to support III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) 9th Engineer Support Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam.



The work to be performed includes construction of buildings consisting of reinforced concrete structural frame, walls, floor, roof and concrete shallow foundation system. The administration building is for the battalion/squadron headquarters and company/battery headquarters and includes private and open offices, meeting rooms and miscellaneous support spaces, and incidental related work.



“Construction of this new headquarters will enhance the overall effectiveness of command functions,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Manager Nicole Kimoto.



Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of November 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 21:23 Story ID: 480455 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Awards $38 Million Contract for Work at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.