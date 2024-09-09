NAVFAC Pacific Awards Three Separate Contracts Totaling $376 Million for Work on Guam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded three separate contracts totaling over $376 million for work on Guam. The first contract, a $249 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, was awarded June 27 to Black & Veatch-Jacobs JV of Leawood, Kansas for architect-engineer services for missile defense system projects across the Pacific area of operation. This contract provides for execution and delivery of site development and planning. Work will be performed in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Island, Hawaii, Australia and Japan, with an expected completion date of June 2029, or until all task orders have been completed.



The second contract, a $14,529,779.36 firm-fixed price contract, was awarded July 11 to Pacific Federal Management Inc., of Tumon, Guam for the construction of a training complex to support III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), 9th Engineer Support Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB). Work will be performed in Dededo, Guam, with an expected completion date of March 2026.



The third contract, a $112,622,875.60 firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract, was awarded August 29 to Granite-Obayashi 2, A Joint Venture, of Watsonville, California for the construction of equipment and maintenance facilities to support III MEF 9th Engineer Support Battalion. Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of January 2027.

