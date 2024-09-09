Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House

    KC-46 at Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show

    A KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing performs an aerial

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House is less than one year away, Sept. 6 - 7, 2025.

    The event is free, and all members of the public are welcome—no ticket required. While premium parking reservations are available for purchase at the Thunder Over New Hampshire website, drop-off and walk-on options will be available to attendees.

    Early parking registration opened Sept. 7 for members of the public who signed up for Air Show Insights and all 4,000 free parking passes which were offered by the 157th Air Refueling Wing were reserved. More information about drop-off and walk-on options will be provided as the event draws closer.

    The 2025 Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and will include numerous other aerial performers, static displays, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic exhibits.

    Visit https://www.thunderovernewhampshire.com for the most up-to-date information on parking, performers, and frequently asked questions.

