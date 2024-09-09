Media Availability: Information Meeting for Draft EA for Construction of Facilities and Infrastructure at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge Ritidian Unit

Members of the media are invited to a media availability before the public, joint informational meeting for the Draft Environmental Assessment for the construction of new Department of the Interior (DOI) facilities and infrastructure at the Ritidian Unit of the Guam National Wildlife Refuge.



When: Sept. 12, 4:30-4:50 p.m. *Please arrive 10 minutes before, as the media availability will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.



Where: Dededo Community Senior Center (319 Iglesia Circle, Dededo)



RSVP: Interested media should RSVP with Maj. Diann Rosenfeld via email at diann.rosenfeld.mil@usmc.mil.



Additional Information:

The U.S. Marine Corps, with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a Cooperating Agency, is requesting public comment for the Draft Environmental Assessment for the construction of new Department of the Interior (DOI) facilities and infrastructure at the Ritidian Unit of the Guam National Wildlife Refuge.



The Marine Corps seeks public input on the analysis of environmental effects and findings of the Draft EA.



The Draft EA is available for review and download at the following website: https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/About-Us/National-Environmental-Policy-Act-NEPA-Information.



Printed copies are also available for viewing at the following locations: Dededo Public Library and the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library.



Written comments on the Draft EA may be provided by mail to:

EV21 Project Mgr., Ritidian Unit Facility Construction EA

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific

258 Makalapa Dr, Ste 100

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI 96860-3134.



Comments may also be submitted via email to: NFPAC-Receive@navy.mil.



Written comments must be received or postmarked by Sept. 23, 2024 Chamorro Standard Time to be considered in the Final EA.



The Marine Corps and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a joint informational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dededo Community Senior Center (319 Iglesia Circle, Dededo).



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:14 Story ID: 480445 Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Media Availability: Information Meeting for Draft EA for Construction of Facilities and Infrastructure at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge Ritidian Unit, by MAJ Diann Rosenfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.