AMC welcomes new commander

Air Mobility Command (AMC) officially welcomed its new commander during a ceremony held at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, on Sept. 9.



Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin presided over the event as Gen. John D. Lamontagne assumed command from Gen. Michael A. Minihan, who is retiring after 34 years of service.



“You can’t win the fight if you can’t get there, and you can’t sustain the fight [without Air Mobility],” said Allvin, reflecting. “I could not be more proud to be here today and sharing this stage with these great mobility leaders and be a part of this passing of the baton to keep this air mobility machine moving. The country depends on it, and [Americans] can depend on it.”



Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, also provided comments during the ceremony, remarking on Minihan’s leadership and AMC.



“The absolute right leader at the right time; Minihan’s initiative, passion and determination ignited such a desire to win in this new strategic environment that the culture and the lexicon of the command is changing…,” Van Ovost said. “Your steady hand on the yoke enabled AMC’s Airmen to better understand their key role in the National Defense Strategy. You unleashed them to innovate and ultimately began the process of posturing the mobility force to explode into theater, delivering lethality.”



Minihan, who led AMC through one of its most dynamic periods of global engagement, received high praise from Allvin and Van Ovost for his contributions. Minihan also received the Distinguished Service Medal, second oak leaf cluster, for his exceptionally meritorious service to the Department of Defense as the AMC commander.



Van Ovost also gave nod to the AMC’s accomplishments over the past three years, including Mobility Guardian 2023, support to Operation Allies Refuge, deploying forces to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine, and projecting power forward for the Israel/Hamas conflict. She noted the impressive background of the incoming AMC commander as well.



“Members of AMC, you are gaining a tremendous leader who is ready to build upon your legacy and recent successes," Van Ovost said to the room of Airmen.



“AMC’s ability to deliver the immediate Joint Force is the bedrock of our national defense strategy and I have no doubt that you are the right leader to maintain this strategic advantage,” she said to Lamontagne.



Lamontagne most recently served as deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. He brings a wealth of experience from major humanitarian operations to large-scale contingency responses. His prior position required laser focus on ensuring strategic mobility and readiness across a vast theater of operations, which included Europe, Africa, and Asia.



As AMC commander, Lamontagne will oversee the employment and integration of nearly 107,000 Total Force Airmen and more than 1,100 aircraft. AMC provides critical support to America's military through airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and air mobility operations, in addition to responding to humanitarian crises across the globe.



“To the men and women of Air Mobility Command, we stand here today on the shoulders of giants that have preceded us both personally and organizationally… it is a long proud legacy,” said Lamontagne, in his first remarks as AMC commander. “Some things have changed, and some things have not… Our nation and our predecessors possess an asymmetric advantage, and that asymmetric advantage is the ability to project power anywhere in the world at the time and place of our choosing. And only this command can do it!”



Air Mobility Command is essential to the nation’s ability to project combat power and respond to crises worldwide. Whether delivering supplies in conflict zones, evacuating the wounded, or fueling fighter jets in midair, AMC ensures that America’s military remains agile, responsive, and effective.

