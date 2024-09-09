Increase in aircraft activity at Point Mugu

Photo By Jhon Parsons | A U.S. Air Force F-35A from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) touches down...... read more read more

Photo By Jhon Parsons | A U.S. Air Force F-35A from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) touches down at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu in Southern California after conducting a training mission over the nearby Point Mugu Sea Range on Aug. 8, 2023. Nicknamed the Green Bats, the 422nd TES is based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released) see less | View Image Page