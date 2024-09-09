Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Increase in aircraft activity at Point Mugu

    Test and Evaluation Squadrons Converge at Naval Base Ventura County for Training Exercise

    Photo By Jhon Parsons | A U.S. Air Force F-35A from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) touches down...... read more read more

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Story by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Residents of Ventura County will notice increased aircraft activity and noise as Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu hosts a large force test event starting Sept. 13, 2024.

    Multi-service aircraft, surface vessels, and unmanned systems will be participating, staging and launching from Point Mugu. Aircraft participating in the event will operate largely during regular airfield hours, but extended airfield hours will be required to support some test events.

    Residents in Camarillo and Oxnard may experience increased noise levels during peak times.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 17:23
    Story ID: 480442
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Increase in aircraft activity at Point Mugu, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Test and Evaluation Squadrons Converge at Naval Base Ventura County for Training Exercise
    Dust Devils, a wind phenomenon
    Test and Evaluation Squadrons Converge at Naval Base Ventura County for Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    NBVC
    Noise Advisory
    NR-NPASE-W
    large force test event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download