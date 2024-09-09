Increase in aircraft activity at Point Mugu

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Residents of Ventura County will notice increased aircraft activity and noise as Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu hosts a large force test event starting Sept. 13, 2024.
Multi-service aircraft, surface vessels, and unmanned systems will be participating, staging and launching from Point Mugu. Aircraft participating in the event will operate largely during regular airfield hours, but extended airfield hours will be required to support some test events.
Residents in Camarillo and Oxnard may experience increased noise levels during peak times.
