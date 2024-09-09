Team Vance Airman named Global Gaming Ambassador for Overwatch

For many Airmen, video games serve a purpose beyond entertainment. They become essential avenues for stress relief and provide valuable opportunities to connect with friends, family and fellow Airmen.



Airman 1st Class Miguel Angel Herrada, a client systems technician assigned to the 71st Installation Support Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, understands that gaming is a powerful tool for building community.



It was natural he would apply for the position of Global Gaming Ambassador. “When I saw the posting in my email, I immediately went for it because I thought it would be cool to get a video game community started here at Vance,” he said.



Herrada was selected as the Global Gaming Ambassador for Overwatch, a role that will require him to build the Air Force’s competitive Overwatch team and organize tournaments for Airmen and Guardians across the country.



Overwatch is an online team-based game generally played as a first-person shooter. The game is principally designed around squad-based combat with two opposing teams of six players each.



As Herrada steps into the Global Gaming Ambassador position, he is eager for more Airmen to discover the benefits that Air Force Gaming offers.



“I think family time is better when all the adults and kids can come together to play video games and compete with each other,” Herrada said. “We sometimes get so caught up in the competition that it really brings us closer together."



The skills it takes to be proficient in video games are often the skills needed to be proficient at various jobs throughout the Air Force. Both environments require split-second decision making, intense concentration and the ability to stay calm under pressure.



In fact, over 86 percent of Airmen aged 18 to 34 identify as gamers.



With the growing popularity of eSports, many Airmen are finding community and support systems through Air Force Gaming. This program encourages Airmen of all ages and backgrounds to bond over video games while improving mental acuity and morale.



Like the many service members who uproot themselves from their communities in support of their country, Herrada sought a sense of community when he arrived at Vance Air Force Base.



“I love gaming, and I want other people who love gaming to be able to come together as a group,” Herrada said. “You might have another person at a base 500 miles away who loves the same game and suddenly, they can be making lifelong connections through the video game community.”



Today, Air Force Gaming is dedicated to fostering resilience among Airmen, with over 43,000 registered users forming friendships through both casual and competitive gameplay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:44 Story ID: 480438 Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Vance Airman named Global Gaming Ambassador for Overwatch, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.