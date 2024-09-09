U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cadet Engineering Internship Program Provides Hands-On Experience for Future Leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District once again successfully conducted its annual Cadet Engineering Internship Program, offering a unique and enriching experience for ROTC cadets to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application with invaluable hands-on experience in various engineering and leadership roles.



Each year, dozens of applicants are selected to participate in this highly competitive program, which takes place at various USACE districts and divisions across the country. This summer, Cadet Josiah Jessup from Pacific Lutheran University in Washington State, was selected to train with the Jacksonville District, where he was paired with seasoned professionals and immersed in a variety of projects.



During the program, Cadet Jessup was exposed to a broad range of engineering disciplines and projects. He worked alongside civilian engineers, project managers, and military personnel, gaining first-hand experience in the planning, design, and execution of critical projects.



"It was really eye opening for me to see senior level management, who have been in the field for 20, 30 years and see what their job is like; because that is the path I’m on and what I will be doing in the future," Cadet Jessup said.



While the program focuses heavily on technical and engineering skills, leadership development is also a key component. Cadets are placed in leadership roles where they are responsible for making decisions and coordinating project tasks. This experience helps prepare them for future leadership positions within the Army.



Nolan Eusebio, Area Engineer, USACE, South Florida Office, worked closely with Cadet Jessup and highlighted the importance and opportunities in the program. "Cadet Jessup was exposed to a variety of contracts that the Construction Division administers in South Florida. He visited dredging sites as well as our Ecosystem Restoration Mega Project," he said. “He also worked on developing a database to track the Construction Division’s training program.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to investing in the future of its workforce. By offering programs like the Cadet Engineering Internship Program, USACE ensures that future military leaders are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. The program not only strengthens the cadets' technical and leadership skills but also fosters a deeper understanding of the USACE mission and the critical role it plays in environmental restoration and public safety.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers looks forward to welcoming new cadets next summer, continuing its tradition of excellence in developing the next generation of military leaders.



