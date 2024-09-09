U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District 2024-2025 Career Fair Season Begins

The ever-elusive government job – how do you apply for one? Can you apply for one? Do I have to join the Army to work at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? We’ve all heard the questions, and it can be especially challenging for college students and recent graduates. This is where the talent outreach coordinator for the Kansas City District comes in.



Starting in 2022, the Kansas City District hired Calista Brown to organize centralized events in the heartland to get the best and the brightest new employees to USACE. The fall career fair season began Friday, Sept. 6 at a STEM Career Fair at University of Missouri-Kansas City.



“I have the incredible opportunity to meet potential candidates for our student intern and recent graduate roles at Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accredited universities around the Midwest,” said Brown. “The number of science, technology, engineering and math schools in our area is so great, we can offer these students jobs right in their backyard in one of the largest-growing cities in America.”



The Talent Outreach Program does more than give swag to college students at career fairs – much more. Brown and her team provide guidance for navigating USA Jobs, including how to create an account, build a profile, upload their resume, search for jobs, ensure they have the required documents updated to their profile, submit their application and how the government job selection process works. The team even sends them away with a detailed flyer if they need a refresher.



“I know how frustrating navigating USA Jobs can be,” Brown said. “The materials given allow us to continue the conversation, especially if they don’t have someone in their lives familiar with how the website’s process works. Even if USACE careers don’t align with their major, they go away from us with a positive interaction and a good experience.”



Another helpful service Brown and her team give is extensive information about the Summer Intern Program, including pay information and what they can expect during their short time with USACE.



“Our interactions at career fairs are typically very short, so I like to send them with all the information they will need as reference materials for later in their school year,” Brown said. “Having high-quality resources and positive interactions highlights the biggest draw we give to our Summer Intern Program which is mentorship, in addition to the on-the-job experience. Giving them the structure, details and fields we’re looking for - highlights the good experience even more.”



In addition to UMKC, Brown and members of her team are scheduled to visit Rockhurst University and William Jewel College in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The months of September and October will be filled with visits to schools in Kansas - Benedictine College in Atchison, University of Kansas in Lawrence and Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; Iowa – Iowa State University in Ames and the University of Iowa in Iowa City. The rest of the schools in Missouri include the University of Missouri in Columbia, University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

