US, Ghana Armed Forces strengthen civil-military operations

VICENZA, Italy – A five-day civil-military operations (CMO) workshop was held from September 2-6, 2024, in Accra, Ghana, bringing together the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and other key stakeholders. The event focused on building CMO capacity and strengthening the institutional framework for future civil-military engagement in Ghana, particularly in light of increasing conflict in northern Ghana.



The workshop supports the GAF’s efforts to create a CMO directive, which will institutionalize civil-military operations within their military activities. This directive provides the necessary structure and guidance to enhance CMO training and operations, supporting civil authorities and improving security and stability across the country.



“This was a great event to work on our own skills to plan and execute effective activities with the GAF,” said U.S. Army Capt. Kandace Burton, a plans and future operations officer with SETAF-AF’s Civil Affairs Battalion. “It allowed us to not only improve our capabilities, but also to work closely with our GAF counterparts to ensure mutual understanding and effectiveness in future engagements.”



For SETAF-AF, the event supported two of the command’s lines of effort: maintaining Army readiness, as well as strengthening and enabling African partners. Ghana has been a strong military partner for the U.S., serving as a longtime host nation for exercises such as African Lion as well as the upcoming 2025 iteration of the African Land Forces Summit.



This latest civil-military event brought together senior leaders from the GAF, SETAF-AF’s Civil Affairs Battalion and the Information Operations directorate, the Institute for Security Governance (ISG), as well as representatives from U.S. Africa Command and Civil Harm Mitigation. The workshop included scenarios to build tactical-level CMO capacity, ensuring that the GAF can effectively support civil authorities in preventing the spread of violent extremism.



“Our objective is to strengthen the capabilities of West African security institutions through training, education and advisory services, focusing on strategic planning, leadership and operational effectiveness,” said Dean Bland, the ISG regional program coordinator for Coastal West Africa.



The collaborative nature of the workshop helped refine mutual understanding of civil-military operations and enhance practical skills. The scenario-based training provided opportunities to respond to real-world situations, particularly in conflict-prone areas.



Ghanaian participants emphasized the importance of collaboration between military and civilian sectors to promote stability and development.



“This symposium represents a vital opportunity to share knowledge and strategies that can address the pressing challenges we face together,” said Brigadier General Kweku Dankwa Hagan, deputy chief of staff in charge of operations and training, Ghana Army Headquarters.



U.S. Army Maj. Erin Kan, civil affairs team leader with SETAF-AF, emphasized the significance of the workshop in fostering a long-term partnership with the GAF.



“This collaborative event not only strengthens the knowledge and skills of the civil affairs team, but also fosters a robust partnership with our Ghanaian partners,” Kan said. “The workshop provides a way forward, empowering the GAF to effectively address complex civil-military issues and promote security and stability in the region.”



As the workshop concluded, SETAF-AF’s civil affairs team worked with GAF headquarters to finalize the CMO directive and expand its capacity. Future capacity-building programs will focus on preventing violent extremism and fostering stronger relationships with civil partners. Additionally, ISG launched an institutional capacity-building program to solidify CMO as a key capability within the GAF.



This workshop marks a milestone for U.S./Ghana relations, but also highlights a larger U.S. effort to work together with African partners, providing the tools and knowledge necessary to support civil authorities and enhance regional security.



